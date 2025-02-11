Bella Hadid's love for easy-going beauty knows no bounds. Whether she's rocking a simple headband hairstyle or a minimalist manicure, the supermodel prefers to keep her beauty looks low-key. Proof: on February 10, Hadid posted her "three to five" minute makeup routine on TikTok. It wasn't how quickly she achieved her glow that wowed me—although she should win an award for her speediness—but rather her mix of luxury and drugstore products.

In her full routine, Hadid showcased not just one, but three products you can find at your local CVS. the first was an $11 concealer-foundation hybrid that evened out her skin tone, while another was a clean drugstore mascara free of parabens, sulfates, and talc. Keep scrolling to see her other affordable favorite, plus a complete lowdown on her quick getting-ready routine.

Shop The Products in Bella Hadid's 3 to 5 Minute Makeup Routine

Hadid started the day by priming and moisturizing her skin with her bestie Hailey Bieber's Rhode Barrier Butter. "I just love my girl, she's the primer for all of my makeup," she says.

Then, Hadid rubs in a small dab of Clinique's Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator, which she says is a "really good tinted moisturizer," all over to even out her skin tone and leave her with a post-beach tan. Using her all-in-one Makeup Forever complexion palette, she applies a light and tan color to her undereyes and around her mouth for added coverage. "Pretty much every day I'm just trying to figure it out," she admits. "I've been taught by the best people in the world to do my makeup and I still don't get it."

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Face Essentials – Longwear Full Face Cream Palette $88 at Sephora

Next, Hadid buffs the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer all over for a seamless, even finish. For her signature sharp angles, she goes in with the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick along her cheekbones, jaw, and temples. To snatch her face even more, Hadid grabs her Laura Mercier translucent powder. "Let's bake her down to the gods," she says.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick $32 at Ulta

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Ultra-Blur $48 at Ulta

For more of a glow, Hadid seemingly applies Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Bronzer in the shade Luminous Bronze Light, a sheer, illuminating powder that adds a healthy sun-kissed look. If that wasn't enough color, she then goes in with another powder—what appears to be Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder $69 at Nordstrom

Moving on, she fills in her brows with Covergirl's Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil, before brushing on some of Fenty Beauty's Freestyle Highlighter Duo along her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil $12 at Ulta

Unfortunately, the Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palette Hadid uses to define her lower lashline is discontinued, but you can still get her favorite mascara—Covergirl's Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. Finally, her makeup is complete with some Makeup Forever lip liner in the shade "Anywhere Caffeine" and lip gloss.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner $24 at Sephora

To top off her beauty look, Hadid chooses her scent of the day from her perfume brand Orebella adding, "My favorite thing to do whenever I'm done is go into my bag and figure out what I'm wearing and how I feel." She opts for Salted Muse, a light perfume with a blend of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree, and lavender. After rubbing in a few sprays into her décolletage, she signs off with "Five minutes of makeup, I'm happy, and even if I didn't have any makeup I know I would be good to go if all I had was my Orebella."