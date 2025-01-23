Bella Hadid Puts an Urban Cowgirl Spin on a Very '70s Headband Trend
Get her look for under $5.
Bella Hadid has many sources of beauty and fashion inspiration: she's a leader of the horse girl aesthetic, a proponent of vanilla fragrances, and loves a flare jean. Now, it appears she's combining all three to create a winter hairstyle that's equal parts '70s and Western-inspired. On Jan. 22, the supermodel was photographed in New York City attempting to brave the cold in a shearling leather jacket, as well as '70s-inspired jeans and black elongated sunglasses.
But the standout of Hadid's look was a thin, black headband that dipped a toe in both function and fashion. It not only kept her hair out of her face, but also tied together the subtle grungy elements of her look: a black graphic t-shirt and square-toed boots.
After having a moment in 2018, Brigitte Bardot-style headbands made a full-blown comeback in 2023, emerging on red carpets and street-style savants alike. Cut to 2025, and Hadid put a modern spin on the hair accessory. She chose a slim, black band with a ridged texture. A gold coin chain necklace and rings were the last of her accessories to finish her retro outfit.
Hadid isn’t the only celebrity who’s a fan of headbands. Back in Feb. 2024, Rachel Zegler appeared at Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week show, completing her hot-pants-inspired outfit with a thick black headband. Just a few weeks earlier, country singer Kasey Musgraves wore a similar look at Paris Fashion Week, and in October of the same year, Sydney Sweeney took the trend for a spin at a dinner hosted by Mui Mui at fall Paris Fashion Week.
It’s no wonder the headband trend is carrying over into 2025, as people like Hadid put their creative spins on a classic hair accessory that’s ever-evolving. Want to get in on the trend?
Shop a few of our favorites to experiment with your own easy winter hairstyle. Whether you’re using them at the gym or are ready for your own '70s moment, this low-cost trend can yield some incredibly chic results.
If you want a more traditional Bardot-esque version of the headband trend, opt for a thicker design like the ones here. Bonus points: they're also non-slip, so they'll stay in place all day.
A true blast from the past. These shark-tooth hair combs are a fun take on the headband trend. They also create a slight zig-zag pattern in the hair. A little two-for-one action, if you will.
For a style reminiscent of Emma Chamberlin's 2023 Met Gala look, these chunky, yet structured headbands feel pretty and sophisticated.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
