Bella Hadid has many sources of beauty and fashion inspiration: she's a leader of the horse girl aesthetic, a proponent of vanilla fragrances, and loves a flare jean. Now, it appears she's combining all three to create a winter hairstyle that's equal parts '70s and Western-inspired. On Jan. 22, the supermodel was photographed in New York City attempting to brave the cold in a shearling leather jacket , as well as '70s-inspired jeans and black elongated sunglasses.

But the standout of Hadid's look was a thin, black headband that dipped a toe in both function and fashion. It not only kept her hair out of her face, but also tied together the subtle grungy elements of her look: a black graphic t-shirt and square-toed boots .

After having a moment in 2018, Brigitte Bardot-style headbands made a full-blown comeback in 2023, emerging on red carpets and street-style savants alike. Cut to 2025, and Hadid put a modern spin on the hair accessory. She chose a slim, black band with a ridged texture. A gold coin chain necklace and rings were the last of her accessories to finish her retro outfit.

Bella Hadid stepped out in NYC wearing a thin black headband. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid isn’t the only celebrity who’s a fan of headbands. Back in Feb. 2024, Rachel Zegler appeared at Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week show , completing her hot-pants-inspired outfit with a thick black headband. Just a few weeks earlier, country singer Kasey Musgraves wore a similar look at Paris Fashion Week, and in October of the same year, Sydney Sweeney took the trend for a spin at a dinner hosted by Mui Mui at fall Paris Fashion Week.

Need further proof the headband trend is back? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no wonder the headband trend is carrying over into 2025, as people like Hadid put their creative spins on a classic hair accessory that’s ever-evolving. Want to get in on the trend?

Shop a few of our favorites to experiment with your own easy winter hairstyle. Whether you’re using them at the gym or are ready for your own '70s moment, this low-cost trend can yield some incredibly chic results.

Ztomine Non-Slip Headbands $6.39 at Amazon If you want a more traditional Bardot-esque version of the headband trend, opt for a thicker design like the ones here. Bonus points: they're also non-slip, so they'll stay in place all day.

Kaliyoto Sharks Tooth Hair Comb Headband $7.89 at Amazon A true blast from the past. These shark-tooth hair combs are a fun take on the headband trend. They also create a slight zig-zag pattern in the hair. A little two-for-one action, if you will.

Ivyu Headbands $15.99 at Amazon For a style reminiscent of Emma Chamberlin's 2023 Met Gala look, these chunky, yet structured headbands feel pretty and sophisticated.

