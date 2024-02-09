Bella Hadid has something up her very stylish sleeve, with all signs pointing to a beauty line (or partnership, at the very least).

Yesterday, February 8, the 27-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos taken at Ulta's headquarters in Chicago. In the images, she posed by the beauty store's logo, offering a big thumbs up in photo number one and a knowing glance in photo number two. In the final image, she rubs her hands together in way that could leave followers to believe she's carefully plotting her entry into the beauty space.

"Sooo exciting," commented the model's mom, Yolanda Hadid, on the post alongside a heart emoji. "What does this mean!!!! the audience neeeeeds to know!!!!" a fan reacted. "If you drop a makeup line I’m going bankrupt," added another.

So, what do we know? Hadid has made quiet moves suggesting her interest in a beauty mogul era. In mid-2020, the model put in a trademark request for her name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application fell under the blanket of cosmetics, with makeup, makeup kits, makeup remover, nail care, fragrance, and body care included. The trademark was most recently granted an extension on January 8 and is marked ITU, meaning that there's an intent to use it.

The new It bag: an Ulta bag. Bella Hadid and her many beauty purchases hit the streets of New York in late December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another fact: In December, Bella was spotted shopping at Ulta on the Upper East Side. While we credited the appearance as a simple holiday haul at the time, it's seeming as though there could be more to the photos than meets the eye.

So, Bella, are you willing to let us in on your secret? I won't press checkout on my Ulta cart yet, just in case.