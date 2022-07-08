Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let’s kick things off with some myth busting, shall we? The best sunscreen products aren’t going to prevent you from getting tan and they’re not going to feel all kinds of greasy and goopy. Perhaps the most important myth to bust however is that sunscreen only exists to prevent sunburn. The best body sunscreens go a step further: They're your best defense against skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, and long term sun damage.

But in order to actually get the protection promised on the bottle, SPF application can’t be done haphazardly. “We typically tell people the appropriate amount of sunscreen is roughly what you would fill a shot glass with,” explains Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified dermatologist at Entiére Dermatology. “Many people are good about applying sunscreen at the outset of a beach day, but slack off on reapplying every two hours or sooner if you sweat or swim.”

Sound like you? Keep reading for a list of the best body sunscreens that you’ll actually want to reapply all day long. From gels with a little shimmer and sprays with no white cast to mineral creams that feel weightless, these SPFs all deserve a spot in your beach bag.

Do I Really Need Body Sunscreen?

We’ll shout it from the rooftops: YES. While applying sunscreen to your body certainly has long term cosmetic benefits, it’s also the best defense for preventing skin cancer, which most frequently pops up on the body. “Melanoma is most commonly diagnosed in women on the legs and the trunk in men,” explains Dr. Finney. “Other skin cancers are more commonly diagnosed in areas of chronic sun exposure, like the head, neck, tops of the hands, and forearms.”

Body sunscreen is also helpful for people who are concerned about "hyperpigmentation, uneven pigment, or other signs of chronic sun damage, such as wrinkly or crepey skin," Dr Finney says.

Is a Spray Sunscreen or Cream Sunscreen Better?

The best sunscreen is the one you’re actually going to wear. That being said, it’s definitely easier to apply a consistent amount with cream. Dr. Finney explains that while spray sunscreens can be just as effective, getting an even, all-over application is a bit trickier. “Make sure you shake the bottle enough, keep it no more than six inches away from your body, and spray evenly,” he advises. “Make sure to let it dry a bit before sweating, swimming, or putting clothing on.”

The Best Body Sunscreens

The Best Fragrance Free Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray Burn prone? Easily irritated? Allow us to direct your attention to this very elegant, highly rated SPF. It’s free of fragrance, parabens, alcohol, and toxins, making it ideal for those with reactive skin. While the spray bottle helps you steer clear of messy explosions in the beach bag, the SPF still comes out white so you can see exactly what areas you’re covering. $28 at Ulta (opens in new tab)

The Best Body Sunscreen for Glow EWC Aloe Daily Sunscreen SPF 30 If you want to look all kinds of shiny and glowy while sitting on the beach, this baby should be at the top of your list. It gives a reflective, shimmery sheen reminiscent of body oil. The SPF is formulated with an ingredient called narcissus bulb extract, which is credited with slowing down hair growth, as well as aloe vera, which has soothing properties. While this formula is *chef’s kiss,* it’s only water resistant for 40 minutes, so make sure to set your reapplication timer if you don’t want to get burnt. $22 at Wax Center (opens in new tab)

The Best Body Sunscreen Oil (opens in new tab) Soleil Toujours Solstice Shimmer Oil Sunscreen

We’ll never be able to get behind a tanning oil (we’re anti sun exposure over here), but a sunscreen oil? That has our stamp of approval—and there’s nothing better than this luxe option. With flecks of bronze and a silky, smooth consistency, this SPF is a winner on all accounts. It’s hydrating, has anti-inflammatory properties (thank you, aloe vera), and offers a boost of antioxidants like vitamin E. $39 at Thirteen Lune (opens in new tab)

The Best Body Sunscreen for Dry Skin (opens in new tab) Glytone Daily Body Lotion With SPF If flaky, dry skin is your status quo in the summer, it’s due time to incorporate some mega hydration. Our go-to? This Glytone daily moisturizer. Not only is the glycolic acid-infused formula going to resurface, but the shea butter is going to deeply hydrate the skin. Add the SPF 15 into the mix, and you’ve hit the trifecta. While this makes for a great everyday option, we do recommend seeking out something stronger if you’ll be laying out in the sun. $54 at Dermstore (opens in new tab)

The Best Body Sunscreen for a Subtle Shimmer (opens in new tab) Supergoop! Glowscreen Body Sunscreen SPF 40 The OG Supergoop! Glowscreen is one of our longtime faves for the face, so it’s no surprise that the newly released bodycare version is also a summer staple. It has a whipped texture (read: light and fluffy without feeling sticky), absorbs in seconds, and leaves a gorgeous shimmer on the skin. It’s obviously a must for a beach day, but it’s also a great way to get a little body glow for a night out. $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Roll-On Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) SunBum Original SPF 50 Roll On Lotion If a spray or a cream doesn’t suit you, don’t worry. SunBum has options—and lots of ‘em. One of the major standouts? This roller ball dispenser, which gives a sheer layer shine and complete protection to the skin. It’s mess free and easy to apply, making a great option for little ones. While it certainly can be used on the face and is non-comedogenic, it’s not recommended for anyone with sensitive skin as it contains fragrance. $15 at Target (opens in new tab)

The Best Luxe Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) RéVive Soleil Supérieur Body Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ If you’re in the market for a multi-purpose protector that’s going to prevent a burn and provide other skin benefits, this splurge-worthy option is the way to go. With an intense antioxidant complex, the formula wards off free radicals to keep skin looking youthful. $165 at Bluemercury (opens in new tab)

The Best Smelling Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Native Body Sunscreen With a scent profile of coconut and pineapple, there’s no denying that this SPF smells intoxicating—in the best way possible. Seriously, people will be stopping you on the beach to ask what you’re wearing. And, while the fragrance is a major selling point here, the formula also delivers. It’s doesn’t leave a chalky film behind, so it won’t pill during reapplication. $20 at Native (opens in new tab)

The Best Soothing Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Chantecaille SeaScreen Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 Whether you’re recovering from a sunburn (now you know better!) or simply have sensitive skin, check out this soothing and nourishing mist. It’s packed with calming and hydrating ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil, as well as antioxidants like white tea and rosemary. It’s vegan and free of synthetics too, so you can feel good about applying the product. $70 at Skinstore (opens in new tab)

The Best Spray Body Sunscreen (opens in new tab) Banana Boat Light as Air Sunscreen Spray Mist Sometimes a spray sunscreen is just easier. Because let’s be honest: There’s nothing more irritating than trying to rub on a cream with sandy hands. When it comes to a misty formula, this is a dermatologist-approved go-to. It’s dry to the touch (seriously, it’s not sticky in the slightest) and goes on clear, which makes it a great option for those with darker skin tones. While the invisible hue is a positive, pay extra attention to cover every spot exposed to the sun. $10.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Body Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin (opens in new tab) iS Clinical Extreme Protect SPF 30 This sunscreen is the definition of a do-it-all SPF. Not only does it reduce the look of pre-existing sunburn and prevent future redness, but it also hydrates and smoothes the skin while reducing the look of fine lines. While the powerful formula can’t be beat, it’s worth noting that this does have a thicker texture. $80 at Dermstore (opens in new tab)