Eye Rollers Are the Ultimate Skincare as Self-Care Tool

Skincare has long been associated with self-care. Not only is your skin health a crucial element of your overall health (it's the largest organ in your body!), but taking care of it also feels good. Personally, I consider my skincare routine a great opportunity to show myself kindness and self-love every day, not only via investing in high-quality moisturizers, serums, and eye creams, but also by incorporating tools that help me look and feel my best. In particular, I love using eye rollers and other face massagers as a means of both ameliorating puffiness and making my skincare routine feel extra luxurious.

"Eye rollers and any rollers are really for lymphatic drainage," explains professional makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. "Basically, what you're doing is moving any fluids that are being retained in the tissues under the eyes. You're rolling them out toward the lymphatic drainage points in front of your ears and by your temples. That's going to three things: It's going to reduce the appearance of inflammation and puffiness, boost your circulation, and give you a smoother appearance."

While this smooth, lifted appearance is temporary, it's definitely visible—particularly for those who struggle with inflammation.

"This is really for people who wake up puffy in the morning because they've had too much salt, or they've got allergies, or they haven't slept well," she explains, adding that salt intake, water intake, and the way one's body retains fluids can also impact puffiness. "When some trigger has caused inflammation under the eyes, rolling will help to smooth the appearance in those instances." She warns, though, that eye rollers can't mitigate the appearance of genetic festoons or age-related sagging. In those cases, consider under-eye creams for dark circles, retinol eye creams, or under-eye wrinkle treatments instead.

Ahead, eye rollers that reduce puffiness and feel luxurious. Plus, advice from Patinkin on how to use one.

How to Use an Eye Roller

Technique

"I prefer to roll on top of clean, dry skin first thing in the morning," says Patinkin. "That's when I see the most benefit." Then, she follows with makeup, saying that rolling is great for makeup prep because "it gives that much more taut appearance" to the face.

However, she says that the myth about rolling helping with product absorption is just that—a myth. "There are no clinical studies on it," she explains. "It's all anecdotal." Though, she admits, boosting circulation to the face can potentially aid absorption.

And because eye rolling can immediately decrease puffiness, she says that she often uses a roller over her makeup before appearing on TV, taking a Zoom call, or having her photo taken.

"The lymph system is just right underneath the surface of the skin, so you can roll very, very lightly and still get the benefit and it also won't lift your makeup away," she reassures.

In terms of how to roll, she says that there's no need to overthink. Unlike gua sha, which involves specific movements and has a more mind-body connection to it, an eye roller is a "quick-fix, no-brainer beauty tools. You don't need to look in a mirror. You can sit and just be absolutely mindless rolling your face."

Just be sure to stay consistent. Patinkin warns, "I should mention that you should only roll in one direction, out toward the lymphatic drainage point. If you roll back and forth, you're not moving that fluid to where it can drain."

Storage

When treating the eye area or de-puffing in generally, many skincare lovers opt for chilling their products and tools in the refrigerator or even the freezer. But does this actually make a difference, or is it more of a sensory preference? Patinkin says it's both.

"It is a sensory thing, and it does make a difference because of the vasoconstriction response in the skin," she tells us. "However, if you're using a natural stone roller or Gua Sha, you can leave it on a countertop and it will air chill enough for you to get the benefit. You can certainly put them in the fridge, and you can certainly put them on ice for a few minutes, but I never recommend keeping them in the freezer. You can, as it won't damage the tools, but the skin responds better to cold temperatures than frozen temperatures."

The Best Eye Rollers

Best Eye Roller for Travel Jenny Patinkin Rose on Rose Derm Roller $75 at Neiman Marcus First and foremost, Patinkin recommends the face and eye roller from her eponymous brand— not only because it’s hers, but because it’s made with the under-eyes in mind. She explains, “It is sized to fit perfectly underneath the eye. It's the same as a full size roller, just less surface area. It's very portable and very convenient to use.” It’s also made from genuine, ethically made rose quartz that will last you ages and feel divine against your skin. Pros: expert-approved; made from natural stone; made for the eye area; small size Cons: expensive Customer Review: "Works great! I use it twice a day and I’m loving the results." -Neiman Marcus

Best Vibrating Eye Roller Flawless by Finish Touch Flawless Contour Micro Vibrating Facial and Massager Visit Site For an extra luxurious sensory experience, consider this vibrating roller from Flawless by Finishing Touch. Its gentle vibrations are meant to soothe skin, relieve pressure, and aid in lymphatic drainage for a more contoured, toned result. Plus, the rose quartz stones feel cool to the touch for optimal de-puffing. Reviewers love the feel of the stones and the vibrations, saying that the tool helps with everything from toning to sinus pressure. It also comes with specialized heads for both the eyes and the face for a more customizable experience. Pros: vibrates; has two attachments; works for face and eyes Cons: one reviewer found it difficult to switch between attachments Customer Review: "I feel my sinuses react to it when I use the roller. I swear one night, when my allergies were bad and my sinuses were stuffed, that this helped relieve the pressure. The low vibration sometimes tickles." -Ulta

Best Jade Eye Roller Sephora Collection Jade Facial Roller $22 at Sephora I own this jade roller, and I absolutely love using it for redness, puffiness, and for its smooth, luxurious feel. It’s dual ended and includes both a face roller and an eye roller, which helps simplify my routine and saves a ton of space in my makeup bag. It’s also a breeze to clean—something that’s especially helpful if I’m using it after applying sunscreen, makeup, or my favorite facial oil. You can keep it in the fridge for maximum de-puffing, but mine stays cool on its own when left out at room temperature. Pros: editor-approved; dual-ended; stays cool; easy. to clean Cons: some users find it fragile Customer Review: "This is the first roller I’ve purchased so not much experience in this department but I love it! It is alway cool when you use it and leaves my face feeling relaxed and pampered." -Sephora

Best Stainless Steel Eye Roller Cryo Skin Icing Roller for Face, Eyes and Body $85 at Ulta This roller from BeautyBio is made from premium stainless steel for an even absorption and distribution of cold when you’ve stuck it in the fridge or kept it on ice. It promises to quickly de-puff the eye area and just about anywhere on the face, and is also designed to help sculpt the face and tighten pores. The brand says that it does this by chilling skin to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, increasing circulation to the areas where it’s used in order to enhance skin elasticity and healing. Pros: cooling effect; dual-ended; cruelty-free Cons: expensive Customer Review: "I think it's a fairly expensive tool and I usually don't buy things like that. But I also suffer from allergies, I have rosacea and like everyone I have occasion morning swelling around eyes. I turn red easily, especially when working out or being in the sun. This roller is a life changer. I keep it in the fridge and use it whenever I need it. It's amazing. It's really worth it, especially that it's not a cream or serum that will run out. It feels amazing on the skin, gives instant relief. I didn't try it yet with skincare products but I'm sure it will work great. My skin is less red, tighter and feels cooler. I LOVE it and would recommend it to anyone, especially if you have sensitive skin and you fight redness on a daily basis." -Sephora

Best Gold Eye Roller Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar $195 at Sephora $195 at Neiman Marcus $195 at VIOLET GREY This vibrating roller is made from 24 karat gold, so it’s bound to hold a special place in your skincare collection. It works all over the face—not just on the under- eye area— and immediately soothes skin while making it appear more lifted and toned. Its vibrations are also excellent for relieving muscle tension, which is great for anyone who carries their stress in their face. The brand recommends using it on a clean, freshly moisturized face so that it can easily glide across your skin. Pros: vibrates; immediate results; made from premium material Cons: expensive; only one vibration speed; only one attachment Customer Review: "What a cool product added to my skin care routine. It’s very durable and luxurious. I can tell that it’s well made and made to last. I also like that I can just pop in a new AA battery once it dies down, I also really like that it’s 24K gold. It’s really relaxing to use and does ease my facial tension." -Sephora

Best Cold Eye Roller Isomers Cold Roller for the Eyes Visit Site This eye roller relies on cold temperatures for its efficacy, so the brand, Isomers, recommends storing it in the freezer before use. This is because the rolling head is filled with a gel that helps cool the head, resulting in increased circulation and heightened toning capabilities when applied to the face. It’s made with the eye area in mind, particularly for combatting visible signs of fatigue, stress, and tension, and it’s also meant to help make anti-aging products more effective. Pros: soothing; great for stress and fatigue; cools evenly; helps with anti-aging Cons: only one roller attachment Customer Review: "For starters, it is really very well packed. I like that it is something portable and of great quality." -Isomers

Best Traditional Eye Roller AAVRANI Rollmate $18 at Amazon This is the eye roller that I use, and I love pulling it out after a sleepless night or simply when I need an extra boost in the morning. I like to keep it in my refrigerator so that it’s extra cold and refreshing before use, or I ice it for a few minutes right before application. It glides across skin easily, whether primed with product or not, and it both diminishes the appearance of under-eye bags and helps me feel relaxed. Pros: editor-approved; AAPI-owned brand; great temperature distribution; glides easily across skin Cons: only one roller attachment Customer Review: "I've been using the roller now consistently in my routine and it has decreased puffiness around my eyes - love it so much!!" -Aavrani

Best Eye Roller with Serum Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum $22 at Sephora This is another product that I simply cannot stop raving about. It’s from Innisfree, one of my favorite skincare brands of all time, and it’s a two-in-one eye roller and eye serum that helps soothe tension, diminish the appearance of dark circles, and lift sagging skin. To use, simply push down (lightly!) on the top of the product to release a drop of serum onto the applicator, so that you can distribute the product evenly as you use the roller. It’s great for anyone looking to simplify their beauty routine. Pro tip: Keep it in the fridge for optimal, immediate results. Pros: editor-approved; includes eye cream; fragrance-free; fights dark circles Cons: some users don't find it moisturizing enough Customer Review: "I have been using this product morning and night for the last three months and I have noticed quite the improvement in my under eye darkness and puffiness. I do have very sensitive skin and eyes and have not had any adverse reactions." -Sephora

Best Eye Roller Kit Beauty ORA Microneedle Face Full Body Roller Kit Visit Site Looking to fully commit to roller for the body and face? Consider this kit, which includes a roller handle with four detachable heads, each of which is made with a particular part of the body in mind. This includes one for the body, one for the face, a stamp head for small areas, and one for the sensitive skin of the eyes and lips. The microneedles on each head stimulate collagen production and circulation for plumper, more elastic skin. It also includes a built-in sterilization tray. Pros: four detachable heads; includes a sterilization tray; suitable for sensitive skin Cons: those experienced with microneedling say it's better suited for microneedling ingenues Customer Review: "I would say the first 2 times I used the roller I went very lightly because I wasn't sure how my skin would react and had to get used to the feeling of the needles, but now I'm able to apply a good bit of pressure and the results are amazing and truly speak for themselves." -Dermstore

