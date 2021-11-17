To understand the benefits of a retinol eye cream, one must first grasp what a retinol is. Definition, please: Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that spurs cell turnover and enhances collagen production, which ultimately yields healthier and younger-looking skin. Dermatologists consider retinols and their many forms—retinyl palmitate and retinaldehyde—among the most efficient and safe options in the entire skincare universe. (That, and daily SPF to prevent sun damage.)

Over the counter, the highest concentrations of retinol available top out at one percent. That's because formulas with higher percentages of retinol can cause skin irritation and peeling, and may require the oversight of a doctor.

Is retinol safe to apply to the sensitive eye area? ﻿

For many years, retinols were not present in eye treatment products at all—the strength of the formulas were considered too damaging for the very delicate skin around the eyes. Today, we're lucky enough that science has gifted us a wide range of safe and effective retinol eye creams.

When considering the retinol eye cream that might be right for you, think about the other benefits you're hoping to achieve. Some contain powerful moisturizers, which can plump fine lines and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Others contain brightening ingredients that can address dullness or dark circles. Whatever result you're after, retinol eye creams are an essential part of a well-rounded skincare regimen.