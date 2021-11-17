The 17 Best Retinol Eye Creams for Serious Results
Crow's feet and dark circles are shaking.
To understand the benefits of a retinol eye cream, one must first grasp what a retinol is. Definition, please: Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that spurs cell turnover and enhances collagen production, which ultimately yields healthier and younger-looking skin. Dermatologists consider retinols and their many forms—retinyl palmitate and retinaldehyde—among the most efficient and safe options in the entire skincare universe. (That, and daily SPF to prevent sun damage.)
Over the counter, the highest concentrations of retinol available top out at one percent. That's because formulas with higher percentages of retinol can cause skin irritation and peeling, and may require the oversight of a doctor.
Is retinol safe to apply to the sensitive eye area?
For many years, retinols were not present in eye treatment products at all—the strength of the formulas were considered too damaging for the very delicate skin around the eyes. Today, we're lucky enough that science has gifted us a wide range of safe and effective retinol eye creams.
When considering the retinol eye cream that might be right for you, think about the other benefits you're hoping to achieve. Some contain powerful moisturizers, which can plump fine lines and minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Others contain brightening ingredients that can address dullness or dark circles. Whatever result you're after, retinol eye creams are an essential part of a well-rounded skincare regimen.
1. The Inkey List Retinol Eye Cream
Pricey doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to good skincare. Here, a time-released version of stabilized retinol means you'll experience none of the peeling, flaking, or redness and irritation often associated with the vitamin A derivative.
2. RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment
This is not a sponsored post: RoC makes some of the best OTC retinols on the market. I said what I said. Thanks to a hypoallergenic formulation and a soothing mineral complex, you'll experience none of the retinol downsides (puffing, scaling) and all the upside (visibly smoother, clearer skin).
3. Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Eye Cream
Eyes are sensitive—we can agree on this, no? This fragrance-free cream manages to be deeply nourishing and quenching, while not being one bit irritating.
4. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask
This isn't your average eye cream—it's a luxe eye sleeping mask. It's formulated with avocado, encapsulated retinol, and coffeeberry to give you brighter, smoother-looking under eyes.
5. bareMineralsR Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream
This eye cream from Bare Minerals is created using phyto-retinol, which is just a fancy way of saying that it's a plant-based formula. It's actually been clinically proven to reduce the look of pesky crow's feet!
6. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream
Here, the absorption and efficacy of the relatively low-dose retinol is enhanced by the presence of a proprietary glucose complex. If that sounds like word salad, it's not. Neutrogena has plenty of internal studies to back up the claim. In short, they have the retinol receipts.
7. First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream
What's nice with this find from across the pond: Not only will you get the skin-rejuvenating benefits of retinol, but you're also getting a really, really lush eye cream thanks to the presence of hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal and vitamins A and C.
8. Dr. Zenovia Skincare Retinol Recovery Eye Cream
Call it a one-two punch, but really it's a one-three punch: Green tea polyphenols, retinol, and caffeine team up to cinch up blood vessels, encourage circulation, and promote the development of new, tighter skin cells.
9. Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Sweep on this feather-light blend of hyaluronic acid and retinol with tube's cooling gold tip and you'll feel like a rich, crow's-foot-free lady. (Who checks her privilege and is also doing the work, mind you.)
10. Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster® Retinol Eye Cream
Resveratrol, the powerful antioxidant found in your favorite red wine, is here alongside moisture-wicking hyaluronic acid and high-concentration retinol for an efficient addition to your daily routine. Chin chin to good skin!
11. Urban Skin Rx Retinol + Vitamin C Complex
If addressing the fine lines, sagging, pouching, and ruddiness around your eyes is your primary concern, this power-packed potion is just the ticket. What it has: retinol, vitamin C, caffeine, and peptides. What it doesn't have: Distracting scents, irritating additives, a lot of unnecessary hype.
12. Strivectin Advanced Retinol Eye Cream
A few tiny dabs of this clinical-level product is so effective that some reviewers have said the hydrating and tightening results kept them from scheduling eye surgeries.
13. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream
This retinol-infused eye cream from Charlotte Tilbury works to smooth and contour the eye area while keeping it looking firm. The time-released retinol capsules work as you wear it for long-lasting results.
14. Peach & Lily Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream
Peach extract, yes, but also ferulic acid, ginseng, niacinamide and green tea all combine to enhance the overall plumping, tightening and brightening effects of this supremely gentle retinoic offering.
15. Meaningful Beauty Age Recovery Night Crème
Celebrity skincare lines elicit an internal eyeroll emoji from most beauty editors—but Cindy Crawford's Meaning Beauty range is a well-heralded exception. A few different vitamin A derivatives mean you're getting a range of benefits, plus the free radical-scrounging activity from antioxidant melon extract.
16. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
Retinols can be serums, too, and this happens to be a very good one. The nearly translucent formula dries down with almost zero sheen, meaning it's great under concealer, foundation, or heavier creams and treatments.
17. Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Retinol Eye Balm
If winter dryness is a concern, in addition to the overall elasticity of the skin around your eyes, this is the formula for you. This quenching balm creates an occlusive layer of moisture around that ever-so-delicate zone, while also delivering no-nonsense retinols where you need it most.
