Jennifer Lopez’s Pedicure Proves the Glazed Donut Nail Trend Is Coming for Your Toes

It’s time for some nail history. The viral glazed donut nail trend rose to fame two years back after the one and only Hailey Bieber wore the chrome overlay on repeat. Glazed donut nails, which were whipped up by the model’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, were a 2022 Met Gala accessory. Then they found themselves in Rhode campaign imagery, took on every shade in the color wheel, and became one of 2023's biggest nail trends.

In the time that’s passed, the iridescent shimmer has taken a back seat. TikTok For You pages are now filled with the butter yellow nail trend or the moody red nail trend. But leave it to Jennifer Lopez to give the glazed donut nail trend a second life. And this time, the chrome polish is coming for your toes.

Lopez wore a bubble bath nude shade on her nails and a purple chrome hue on her toes. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

The Atlas star stepped out in Beverly Hills over the weekend wearing a white tee, Hermès bag, Gucci jeans, and a pair of lucite PVC heels. Zoom in—as a beauty editor does—and you’ll notice that Lopez has a shimmery, pearlescent glazed donut pedicure peaking through her naked shoes. The polish, which was likely selected by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, has a purple-pink undertone, and the chrome flecks are undeniable.

The soft and subdued aura carries all the way up to Lopez’s hands, where a bubble bath nail polish is swiped across every nail. Unlike the high-shine of the glazed donut look, “Bubble bath nails use a touch of sheer pink or sheer milk nail polish with a glossy finish that makes your nails clean and well-groomed,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously told Marie Claire.

Such a subtle look is a big departure for Lopez. This summer, her manicures have taken a brighter, bolder turn. Last week, Bachik shared a photo of Lopez’s “electric” blue manicure via Instagram. Earlier this month, Lopez also debuted a Bridgerton-inspired manicure complete with gold and silver stickers.

By the time Jennifer Lopez makes another surprise appearance, her glazed donut pedicure may be a thing of the past. In the meantime, shop polishes for her light, shimmery look below.

