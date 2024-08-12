Jennifer Lopez’s Pedicure Proves the Glazed Donut Nail Trend Is Coming for Your Toes
Her naked shoes give a clear view.
It’s time for some nail history. The viral glazed donut nail trend rose to fame two years back after the one and only Hailey Bieber wore the chrome overlay on repeat. Glazed donut nails, which were whipped up by the model’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, were a 2022 Met Gala accessory. Then they found themselves in Rhode campaign imagery, took on every shade in the color wheel, and became one of 2023's biggest nail trends.
In the time that’s passed, the iridescent shimmer has taken a back seat. TikTok For You pages are now filled with the butter yellow nail trend or the moody red nail trend. But leave it to Jennifer Lopez to give the glazed donut nail trend a second life. And this time, the chrome polish is coming for your toes.
The Atlas star stepped out in Beverly Hills over the weekend wearing a white tee, Hermès bag, Gucci jeans, and a pair of lucite PVC heels. Zoom in—as a beauty editor does—and you’ll notice that Lopez has a shimmery, pearlescent glazed donut pedicure peaking through her naked shoes. The polish, which was likely selected by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, has a purple-pink undertone, and the chrome flecks are undeniable.
The soft and subdued aura carries all the way up to Lopez’s hands, where a bubble bath nail polish is swiped across every nail. Unlike the high-shine of the glazed donut look, “Bubble bath nails use a touch of sheer pink or sheer milk nail polish with a glossy finish that makes your nails clean and well-groomed,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously told Marie Claire.
Such a subtle look is a big departure for Lopez. This summer, her manicures have taken a brighter, bolder turn. Last week, Bachik shared a photo of Lopez’s “electric” blue manicure via Instagram. Earlier this month, Lopez also debuted a Bridgerton-inspired manicure complete with gold and silver stickers.
By the time Jennifer Lopez makes another surprise appearance, her glazed donut pedicure may be a thing of the past. In the meantime, shop polishes for her light, shimmery look below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
