There's something to be said about matching your manicure to your outfit—and Blake Lively showed just why it works at Michael Kors' latest fashion show.

Nail artist Elle Gerstein designed the 36-year-old's mani based on her giraffe-print Michael Kors outfit, creating the perfect mixture of classic (that rich brown color), fun (animal print! negative space!) and popular (we meet again, mob wife aesthetic) nail art. Gerstein said the "faded French animal print" nails were giving "cashmere mafia."

"Happy wife, happy life or is it happy nails, happy wife? I always get it confused!" the celebrity nail artist wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, also noting the manicure was inspired by the mob wife beauty trend.

To get the look, Gerstein used the color “Spice Spice Baby” from PLA Nails. Up close, the nails have brown French tips that are ultimately overtaken by the animal print. From far away, on the other hand, it looks like a classic single-shade manicure.

Blake Lively, her Michael Kors outfit, and her matching manicure took the streets of New York by storm on Tuesday, February 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively and Gerstein are frequent collaborators, and Michael Kors shows are where they do some of their best work together. For the designer's Spring/Summer 2024 show in September 2023, Gerstein created yet another brown nail look for the It Ends With Us actress. That time, each nail was framed with tiny gold studs that played off Lively's sequin jumpsuit.

"Only Michael Kors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby," wrote Lively in her 2023 recap Instagram post. And only Elle Gerstein could create the perfect matching manicure. When you have the best stylist and glam team, you make it happen.