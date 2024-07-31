Blake Lively, Millennial Style Icon, Revives One of the Early 2000s' Biggest Denim Trends
Related: flare jeans are back.
Blake Lively is the poster child for millennial fashion. Her outfit choices bring back memories of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Gossip Girl, often featuring the most beloved trends of the early aughts. She wears round-toe pumps, long pendant necklaces, and skinny jeans with abandon, completely disregarding their "cheugy" status.
Lively's talent for reviving years-dead trends even extends to her on-screen dressing. In the new film, It Ends With Us, the actor plays Lily Bloom, a florist with a very similar sense of style to Lively herself. In newly-released promotional photos from the set, Lively wears a modern-day Canadian tuxedo (a specialty of hers), equipped with rhinestone roses, flare jeans, and a matching bra top.
Though most wouldn't touch flares with a ten-foot pole, the Blake Brown hair brand founder made them look undeniably fresh—and nostalgic at the same time—pairing them with matching denim heels. (She also styled herself, as she does with every look.)
"Stretchy dark denim with iron-on crystals is back. Thank you gen z for your contribution to bringing back my middle school dream clothes🌸 @itendswithusmovie Aug 9 🌸," Lively wrote on Instagram.
The actress is fully aware her look is a blast from the past, according to her caption. "In this outfit I emotionally have braces on & am sobbing to @norahjones with my best friend @brittneynicole____ bc our crush doesn’t know we exist but it’s ok bc we have such cute crystal jeans on that my mom found on sale at Rampage for us. Matching of course, bc 😵💫🤦♀️😆 we thought it was 🔥."
Aside from her lace naked dress for another It Ends With Us photo op, Lively has been on a denim kick in recent weeks. On June 15, she wore a pair of $19,000 laser-cut Valentino jeans, which she paired with the same denim pumps. Earlier that month, she was also spotted in a floor-length denim duster. Even years later, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star still knows her way around a good pair of jeans.
Shop Embellished 2000s Denim Inspired by Blake Lively
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Blake Lively’s New Brand Will Soften Your Hair—and Replace Your Perfume
This line is the hardest secret beauty editors have ever had to keep.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
An Egyptian Fencer Reveals She Competed in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics While 7 Months Pregnant
“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three!"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
12 Vacation Essentials Marie Claire Editors Bought for August
Our packing lists aren't complete without these must-haves, from trusty travel purses to hydrating toners.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Gets a Head Start on Fall 2024's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
It's not even September, but stars are dusting off their blue jeans.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Rejects Summer Color Trends for a Bridal White Banana Republic Set
She even wears bridal white when she travels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Russell Pairs a Classic Trench Coat With One of 2024's Reigning Sneaker Trends
Goodbye Adidas Sambas, hello Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Crystal-Covered Underwear to Meet Mariah Carey
Pop history in the making.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Pairs the Red Carpet Matching Set Trend With Under-$75 Heels
The actress wore a crisp White Valentino skirt and matching crop top.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts One of Fall 2024's Biggest Denim Trends to an Early Street Style Test
J.Lo is also a fan.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Flaunts the Naked Dress Trend in a Champagne Lace Midi
The actress's dress was barely there, but not in the way you might think.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Brings Summer's Butter Yellow Trend to a Naked Dress for Her Baby Shower
And combines it with one of summer's top color trends.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated