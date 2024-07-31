Blake Lively is the poster child for millennial fashion. Her outfit choices bring back memories of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Gossip Girl, often featuring the most beloved trends of the early aughts. She wears round-toe pumps, long pendant necklaces, and skinny jeans with abandon, completely disregarding their "cheugy" status.

Lively's talent for reviving years-dead trends even extends to her on-screen dressing. In the new film, It Ends With Us, the actor plays Lily Bloom, a florist with a very similar sense of style to Lively herself. In newly-released promotional photos from the set, Lively wears a modern-day Canadian tuxedo (a specialty of hers), equipped with rhinestone roses, flare jeans, and a matching bra top.

Though most wouldn't touch flares with a ten-foot pole, the Blake Brown hair brand founder made them look undeniably fresh—and nostalgic at the same time—pairing them with matching denim heels. (She also styled herself, as she does with every look.)

Blake Lively wears an embellished denim suit on the set of It Ends With Us. (Image credit: Instagram/@blakelively & Jade Greene

"Stretchy dark denim with iron-on crystals is back. Thank you gen z for your contribution to bringing back my middle school dream clothes🌸 @itendswithusmovie Aug 9 🌸," Lively wrote on Instagram.

The actress is fully aware her look is a blast from the past, according to her caption. "In this outfit I emotionally have braces on & am sobbing to @norahjones with my best friend @brittneynicole____ bc our crush doesn’t know we exist but it’s ok bc we have such cute crystal jeans on that my mom found on sale at Rampage for us. Matching of course, bc 😵‍💫🤦‍♀️😆 we thought it was 🔥."

Blake Lively shows off a matching bra top encrusted with crystal roses. (Image credit: Instagram/@blakelively & Jade Green)

Aside from her lace naked dress for another It Ends With Us photo op, Lively has been on a denim kick in recent weeks. On June 15, she wore a pair of $19,000 laser-cut Valentino jeans, which she paired with the same denim pumps. Earlier that month, she was also spotted in a floor-length denim duster. Even years later, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star still knows her way around a good pair of jeans.

