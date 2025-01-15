If you're caught up on #WellnessTok, there's a strong chance you've seen videos of your favorite creators on the receiving end of a buccal massage. Tell-tale signs: teeth bared, cheeks pulled taught, and gloves hands probing the deepest corners of someone's jaws. And while this treatment looks like something ripped straight from an alien abduction film, it's actually one of the most hands-on and effective ways to pamper and contour the oft-forgotten facial muscles

There's a good reason buccal massage has gotten so popular, recruiting suspected fans like Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lopez: its benefits are many. From facial sculpting and tension release to temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) relief and improved circulation, the intense technique—which involves massaging hard-to-reach muscles in the face from inside the mouth—is recommended by dermatologists and dentists alike. It's often incorporated into lymphatic drainage facials and massages, making it an extra level-up within already powerful self-care rituals.

So, in the spirit of wellness and a looser jaw, I road-tested a buccal massage myself to see if the juice was worth the squeeze. I also consulted seasoned experts about the treatment's pros, cons, risks, and cost. Here's everything you need to know about buccal massage, plus my first-hand review.

What Is a Buccal Massage?

Buccal massage targets the buccal pad (the fat tissue located between the cheekbones and jaw) and inside of the mouth to relax muscle tension in these areas.

During the massage, your provider—who, according to cosmetic dentist and founder of Les Belles NYC Dentistry Sharon Huang, DDS, should be a professional physical therapist, aesthetician, or massage therapist with specialized training in the technique—will massage the interior and exterior of the mouth and cheek area with their hands.

"You have more access to the inner part of the mouth to stimulate those muscles that we can never reach from the outside," explains Diana Marie Acevedo, a master lymphatic drainage therapist and medical aesthetician at NYC wellness center Sage + Sound. "Remember, the face is the part of our bodies where we have most of the muscles. When it comes to massage, we always think about the big muscles in the back, glutes, and legs. But the face is where so many muscles are engaged." By appropriately massaging them, patients (including yours truly) are left with a temporary sculpted effect, slimmer jawline, and relief from jaw tension.

What Are the Benefits of a Buccal Massage?

Buccal massage provides a range of benefits, the two most prominent being easing tension and facial sculpting. According to board-certified dermatologic surgeon Dendy Engelman, M.D. FAAD, buccal massage can also improve blood circulation, stimulate lymphatic drainage, and give the skin a healthy glow. It can also alleviate TMJ, headaches, and even sinus inflammation.

In some cases, it can also be a helpful supplemental treatment for migraines. "Buccal massage can help temporarily alleviate radiating pain from migraines and headaches by relaxing the muscles and relieving tension," says Dr. Engelman. If that is your goal, however, keep in mind that masseter neurotoxin injections, which paralyze the jaw muscles responsible for clenching and grinding, are considered a more effective and longer-lasting method of migraine treatment.

What Happens During a Buccal Massage?

Prepare yourself for a very interesting experience. Buccal massages aren't like regular massages—they're a bit more intense and look a little crazy to the naked eye. The experience starts out pretty standard: you'll have a consultation with your therapist, lay on a facial table, and then open your mouth about an inch wide.

The treatment provider will then massage the inside and outside of the mouth and jaw, including the buccal pad. This also entails stimulating the lymphatic system around the face and neck, so you can expect some pulsating taps around the temples and ears.

"By manually draining lymphatic fluid and releasing stiffness in the facial muscles surrounding the pad, the massage creates a more chiseled and sculpted appearance by relieving the strained muscle," explains Dr. Huang. A provider may first massage the exterior of the face, then apply strategic pressure under the lips, against the inside of the jaw, and in other pressure-releasing spots.

Will a Buccal Massage Help My TMJ?

If your jaw is constantly sore and tight, buccal massage may help ease the pain. "When done properly, the massage will temporarily release the muscle tension associated with temporomandibular joint disorder,” confirms Dr. Sharon Huang. “Clients also report less headaches, a slimmer jawline, and an easier [time] opening, closing, and chewing." That being said, every case is different, and it's best to consult with your dentist or orofacial pain specialist before booking an appointment.

How Much Does a Buccal Massage Cost?

Price may vary for a buccal massage depending on provider, location, and other factors. Typical treatments including buccal massage can begin around $150, but can reach over $600. My 60-minute session at Sage + Sound in New York City retails for $300.

How Long Does a Buccal Massage Take?

The length of a buccal massage can vary. The technique is often incorporated into other treatments like facials and lymphatic drainage massages, and can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes.

Are There Any Risks With a Buccal Massage?

Overall, buccal massage poses a low risk—but it's essential to go to a trained aesthetician with experience dealing with the complex jaw system. Dr. Huang says that because of the delicate nature of the craniofacial nerves, a patient could end up with numbness or severe jaw issues if the practitioner is not trained properly. She also says this type of massage isn't safe for "pregnant people, patients who have had any recent procedure done on the face or mouth (like microneedling, fillers, or Botox), or patients with skin infections, eczema, psoriasis, or facial injury."

Dr. Engelman that you should also skip the massage if you're experiencing "oral infections, sores, or injuries, since the esthetician will need to work inside the mouth."

When Will I See Results From a Buccal Massage?

If you’re an impatient patient, you’re in luck. The sculpting benefits of buccal massage can usually be seen right away post-treatment, and more visible effects will be visible within 72 hours. “Results are often immediate, with the most obvious relief of tension and jaw contouring within two to three days following the procedure,” explains Dr. Huang. You can also help your results last longer with some at-home upkeep.

"Try self-massage and contouring—for example, with a facial sculpting tool or device," adds Dr. Engelman.

Can I Do a Buccal Massage at Home?

While there are plenty of facial sculpting practices you can work into your mornings or evenings (microcurrent devices! cryotherapy! LED masks!) it's best to leave buccal massage to the pros.

"Never try this at home," says Dr. Huang. "If you’d like some at-home facial slimming and tension relief options for your jaw, try using a gua sha or facial exercises as part of your skincare routine."

My Buccal Massage Review

I have nearly a decade of experience in the beauty industry and have tried my fair share of out-there treatments. But despite my constant migraines (I've tried acupuncture and Advil) and tight jaw, I've somehow never received a buccal massage. So, in the spirit of a slimmer face and beauty journalism, I journeyed to Sage + Sound on the Upper East Side for my very first buccal massage. I opted for the Face + Body Lymphatic Ritual ($350 for 90 minutes), Acevedo's area of expertise, though the wellness destination also offers a purely face-focused Sculpting Buccal Ritual ($300).

After stripping down, I laid on the heated massage table, and my treatment began. Acevedo started by massaging different points on my face and décolletage to prime my lymphatic system for optimal drainage. Then, the fun began: after massaging my facial muscles from the outside, she used gloved hands to press and sculpt from inside my mouth. I thought I was in for some major pain—how often do you have someone wedge their thumbs into the back of your jaw?— but the buccal portion of the treatment was surprisingly peaceful. Acevedo used a combination of circular, pulsing, and pressing motions on what felt like every surface of my mouth, periodically checking in with me to make sure the pressure wasn't overwhelming.

Flattering, I know. (Image credit: Taylore Glynn)

Within 30 minutes, I could open my jaw wider than I could when I arrived. When I checked out my reflection post-treatment, I immediately noticed that my jaw appeared more sculpted. And like clockwork, two days later, I could notice even more slimming. I'm also prone to migraines, and my typical headaches seemed less recurrent in the following weeks.

I would absolutely return for another buccal massage. Afterward, I both looked and felt better, and to me, that's money well-spent.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Sharon Huang Social Links Navigation Cosmetic Dentist

Dr. Dendy Engelman Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist