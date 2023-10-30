Cara Delevingne Chose Makeup-Free Beauty Rest Over Halloween Glam This Weekend

Certain celebrities thrive during Halloween season. Take Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, or Heidi Klum. It's likely you'll see at least three different hair styles/colors/lengths on the actresses, along with outrageous costumes. Typically, we'd add Cara Delevingne into the highly spirited bunch, but it seems this year she traded in her costume for cozy time with her pets. Despite mild disappointment that the model didn't give us a David Bowie makeover (read: her 2020 costume), we're pretty thrilled that Delevingne did take the time to show off her makeup-free skin.

On Friday, October 27, the 31-year-old posted a series of photos to Instagram. In the images, she cuddled up in bed with her dog and cats, letting her natural skin—texture and all—shine through. Wearing a headband to draw hair away from her fresh face, her iconic eyebrows and bright blue eyes were on full display.

Responding to the Carnival Row actress's "caption this" caption, Maude Apatow wrote "heaven." Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge added: "Twins!" On her Instagram story, Delevingne gave more context to the chill weekend, sharing that she'd cracked open Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me.

In her August 2019 Marie Claire cover story, Delevingne discussed the importance of finding balance in her life. To her, that meant enjoying alone time as much as her more extreme hobbies like racing cars and skydiving. The same is true for her current beauty approach. While she's no stranger to a glammed up selfie (she's a supermodel, after all), the London native loves to keep things simple most of the time, trading a smoky eye one week for a completely blank face the next.

Halloween is still on the horizon, so there's no telling what we may get from Delevingne this week. But for now? We're glad she and her skin have some time to breathe.