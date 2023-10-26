Hailey Bieber is all too familiar with serving up a look or two. When you think of the new-age fashion icon, which one of her viral looks comes to mind? Perhaps it’s her baby pink 2019 Met Gala outfit or her iconic wedding wardrobe. Oh, and who could forget her and Justin Bieber’s confusing couple ensembles worn to a recent Rhode event? (You remember the pictures: he in gray sweats, she in a red mini). Simply put, the model-turned-beauty mogul has a memorable and modern style worth paying attention to. As of late, Hailey Bieber’s fall outfits, in particular, are too good not to discuss.

While stepping out in Los Angeles this week, Bieber wore an almost all-brown outfit (Re: Blake Lively's 'bloutfit'), which we'd argue is the quintessential autumn look. She paired a tan Prada suede blazer (Are you drooling yet?) with a chocolate brown leather mini skirt. The 26-year-old accessorized with dainty gold jewelry and a dark brown Saint Laurent leather hobo bag. The cherry on top? Cherry red Gucci kitten heels. What can we say? HB knows her way around fall color trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On another night out in L.A., this time with her Bieber beau, the model styled baggy denim Dickies overalls with a black trench and kitten heels. We know what you’re thinking, “Overalls and a trench coat?” But see it for yourself; it actually works. The youthful one-piece and sophisticated trench balance each other out, creating yet another look that embodies comfortable chic California style. In true celebrity fashion, Bieber accessorized with black Saint Laurent sunglasses and her signature “B” necklace. Justin also tuned into a casual wavelength; The singer wore an unbuttoned white shirt (very California, might we add) with a black lambskin denim jacket and Harry Styles-esque, brown checkered pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, onto replicating Bieber’s fall outfits yourself. Although the exact brown mini skirt Bieber wore in her monochrome look is currently sold out, we’ve tracked down a similar option. Sadly, the same goes for her Dickies overalls, but we've found a very similar pair at Free People that's unbelievably affordable at only $98.