Cardi B Gives Summer’s Most Controversial Red Nail Trend an On-Brand Update

I spend most of my day tracking celebrity’s summer manicures, so believe me when I say that the moody red nail trend is here to stay. Zendaya was the first to get on board with the off-season look, wearing a deep maroon manicure in late July. Selena Gomez followed suit with a rich, muted red polish the following week. And now, Cardi B, who just so happens to be my favorite source of manicure inspiration, is joining the winter red bandwagon.

On Wednesday, August 21, the “Bongos” singer took to Instagram Stories to share her fresh set of acrylics, which were created by her go-to nail artist Jenny Biu. While I can’t say for certain the exact shade the duo decided on, it appears to be just a hint deeper and warmer than a classic cherry red. Might I suggest OPI’s Got the Blues for Red or Essie’s Not Red-y?

The rapper also debuted an icy blonde wig. (Image credit: Instagram/Cardi B)

“The reds we see everywhere now are Reality Bites reds. It’s what Winona Ryder or Jeanine Garofalo would wear in 1994,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told me while discussing the summer nail trend. “When you’re wearing red though, it’s really about matching your personality more than the season.”

Winona Ryder in publicity portrait for the film 'Reality Bites', 1994. (Image credit: Getty)

With that in mind, it’s no shock that Cardi put her own personal spin on the popular manicure. Rather than opting for the short and square nail shape we’ve seen on repeat, her acrylics are easily half an inch long. They’re also stiletto-shaped with a square top.

Controversial nail looks are extremely on-brand for the rapper. She’s had a one-of-a-kind duck-shaped manicure with 3D jewels and a cherry topper. Her acrylics have been so sharp, they punctured a martini olive. And once upon a time, at the 2022 VMAs, to be exact, she started the chrome nail trend.

Here’s to seeing what type of manicure she comes up with next.