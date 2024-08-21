Cardi B Gives Summer’s Most Controversial Red Nail Trend an On-Brand Update
Just look at that stiletto shape.
I spend most of my day tracking celebrity’s summer manicures, so believe me when I say that the moody red nail trend is here to stay. Zendaya was the first to get on board with the off-season look, wearing a deep maroon manicure in late July. Selena Gomez followed suit with a rich, muted red polish the following week. And now, Cardi B, who just so happens to be my favorite source of manicure inspiration, is joining the winter red bandwagon.
On Wednesday, August 21, the “Bongos” singer took to Instagram Stories to share her fresh set of acrylics, which were created by her go-to nail artist Jenny Biu. While I can’t say for certain the exact shade the duo decided on, it appears to be just a hint deeper and warmer than a classic cherry red. Might I suggest OPI’s Got the Blues for Red or Essie’s Not Red-y?
“The reds we see everywhere now are Reality Bites reds. It’s what Winona Ryder or Jeanine Garofalo would wear in 1994,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously told me while discussing the summer nail trend. “When you’re wearing red though, it’s really about matching your personality more than the season.”
With that in mind, it’s no shock that Cardi put her own personal spin on the popular manicure. Rather than opting for the short and square nail shape we’ve seen on repeat, her acrylics are easily half an inch long. They’re also stiletto-shaped with a square top.
Controversial nail looks are extremely on-brand for the rapper. She’s had a one-of-a-kind duck-shaped manicure with 3D jewels and a cherry topper. Her acrylics have been so sharp, they punctured a martini olive. And once upon a time, at the 2022 VMAs, to be exact, she started the chrome nail trend.
Here’s to seeing what type of manicure she comes up with next.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
