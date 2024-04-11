Chanel’s Aquatic Makeup Collection Is All I Want to Wear This Spring

Chanel Beauty is synonymous with the classics: red lipstick, nude nails, and pretty blush. But to usher in a fresh take on spring beauty trends, the luxury house is departing (or should I say diving?) from tradition with its Spring 2024 aquatic-inspired line.

Rather than have one makeup artist serve as creative director, the brand enlisted three—Valentina Li, Ammy Drammeh, and Cécile Paravina—to lead its Cometes Collective. These artists were charged with cultivating Chanel's era of experimentation while staying true to the brand's classic style. To do so, Li, who designed the first collection, infused it with a bold take on color.

Valentina Li applying lipstick to a model on set. (Image credit: Chanel)

For inspiration, Li turned to the colors of the ocean. "I remember the first time I saw rain when I was a child. I kept asking questions about the color of the water: why is the ocean blue and the river green? In doing so, I discovered that water and light are magical makers of color," she says in a press release. As such, the color palette of Li's collection reflects the luminosity of seashells, the glitter of sunlight on the ocean, the vibrant shades of coral, and the rich indigo of deep water.

Below, you'll find a blue-tinted highlighter fit for a mermaid, an eyeshadow palette of warm pinks and oranges, and an array of coral-toned lipsticks. Much of the line is already sold out, so shop fast—it's only a matter of time before the entire collection is gone.

Rouge Coco Baume in Anemone $45 at Chanel To know Rouge Coco Baume is to love Rouge Coco Baume. This best-selling tinted lip balm leaves lips feeling as soft as can be, thanks to its blend of hydrating fruit and olive oils. The new shade, Anemone, is in line with the peach fuzz beauty trend, a soft peachy beige shade with a touch of shimmer.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Sun Drop $32 at Chanel Now the weather is finally heating up, it's time to switch over to spring nail colors, and Chanel has just the shade. This coral hue is a fun way to usher in the new season.

Les 4 Ombres Coral Treasure $68 at Chanel Li created this eyeshadow palette to resemble the coral reef. One row has a softer pink and orange, while the bottom row is made up of brighter fuchsia and coral. Use them all together for an eye-catching pop of color, or stick to a single column for a multi-dimensional pink or orange look.

Rouge Allure Laque in Sea Star $48 at Chanel A statement-making lipstick is sometimes all you need to feel put together. Sea Star packs a punch of color: it's an ultra-bright red shade with a tinge of orange.

Rouge Allure Laque in Sea Shell $48 at Chanel Even if you're not loud lipstick person, there's a new Rouge Allure Laque shade for you to try. Sea Shell is a nude-pink shade designed to work well on just about every skin tone.

Lumière De L'Océan $72 at Chanel To replicate the shimmery hues of the ocean, Li created this fun blue highlighter. If the words "blue highlighter" seem scary, don't stress. The blue sparkles are subtle in this highlighter, but the pearlescent effect can be built up to make a statement.

Roses Coquillage $75 at Chanel One of the easiest ways to embrace 2024's makeup trends is to pick up this dual-toned blush. The coral shade is a brighter take on Peach Fuzz, Pantone's Color of the Year, but when combined with the brighter pink tones, you get a subtle peachy wash of color. You can also use this blush higher up on your cheekbones for a colored contoured effect.

Rouge Coco Baume in Coralline $45 at Chanel While Anemone is a brighter, orange-toned shade, Coralline is a more subtle red shade that works for everyday wear. No matter what you're wearing, this lip balm shade works: it's not too bright and not too muted.