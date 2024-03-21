Spring Beauty Trends Are So Easy to Pull Off

Warmer temperatures usher in humidity that enhances your glow, making it the perfect time to dive into Spring beauty trends. As radiance gets restored, dewy, glowy complexions are easier than ever to achieve. While the skin will stay natural, classic beauty looks—like neutral-hued eyeshadow, bold lipsticks, and graphic liners—will get a subtle twist this season.
Expect red lips topped with a clear gloss, deep, yet wearable smoky eyes, and brown lip liner reminiscent of the '90s. Here, Dior Creative and Image Director Peter Philips shares insight into makeup trends and tips for recreating these looks at home.
Smokey Eyes
Have fun with a smokey look by opting for darker shades. If it feels a bit bold, don’t worry. “It looks better an hour or two after the makeup has settled on your skin and into the creases,” says Philips. If you opt for a bold eye, balance your complexion with a nude lip and cheek, natural brows, and minimal highlighter.
Brown Lip Liner
Brown lip liner with a nude gloss may have been popularized in the ’90s, but thanks to social media, Gen X beauty is back in the spotlight. A subtle over-line on your top lip and at the center of the bottom lip will create a plumper appearance.
Pair it with a matching eye to make the look feel current. To mimic the liner effect, drag a brown pencil or shadow across your lower lash line and up through the crease. For a slightly larger pout, opt for a volume-boosting gloss.
A Classic Red Lip
It’s a forever beauty rule: A red lip is all you need to feel put together and polished. Add a warm, orange-based shade into your repertoire for a simple update. Creating a clean line can feel intimidating, but with a lip liner as a border—and a little concealer on hand for touch-ups—you won't have any bleeding or feathering.
Dewy Skin
Dewy skin is universally flattering. “The key to a fresh, luminous look is to add shine to the parts of your face that reflect the light, like your nose and temples, and mattify parts of your face that you don’t want to accentuate,” says Philips. This Spring, luminosity isn't necessarily shimmering or opalescent. Prepping the skin with hydrating, glossy formulas is sufficient to create a healthy, radiant complexion.
Graphic Eyeliner
Graphic eyeliner can be elegant and subtle enough to wear to work. For seamless application, apply along the middle of your upper lid and slowly move outward. Depending on the shape of your eye, you may consider dragging the liner out to create a wing or cat eye. Wear it solo or pair it with a neutral or shimmer eyeshadow across the lid.
Deena Campbell is the Beauty Director of Marie Claire where she oversees beauty and health content on all platforms. Deena joined Marie Claire after a decade-long career as an editor in print and digital media. Before joining the brand, she managed editorial content for L’Oréal owned Makeup.com and Skincare.com. In 2015, she launched Essence.com’s hair channel where she received Time Inc.'s Henry R. Luce Award, shortly before joining Allure.com’s staff as Senior Beauty Editor. Along with her editorial positions, she also consulted on content and marketing strategies for beauty companies including DevaCurl and Dove, and has appeared at various speaking events and live television segments.
