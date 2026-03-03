Dua Lipa has already proven once this season that you can never go wrong with a simple, all-black manicure, and now she's doubling down on the shade and making the case for black as a go-to spring nail color.

Over the weekend, the Radical Optimism singer appeared at the Brit Awards which took place in Manchester, United Kingdom. She skipped out on walking the red carpet, but she performed during the ceremony in a plunging, black body suit that was covered in sequins, along with fishnet tights and matching knee-high boots. More often than not, the singer goes for over-the-top manicures with complex, fun designs (remember the confetti nails from the beginning of the year?), but this time around, she decided to keep things simple with all-over black nail polish on short, oval-shaped nails.

According to Instagram, Lipa's nails are the work of her longtime manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, who's based in London.

A post shared by Michelle Humphrey 💅🏽 (@nailsbymh) A photo posted by on

Black has always been a classic nail color that not only looks chic and sophisticated, but it also just goes with pretty much everything. That's not to mention that it's a really easy shade to get creative with when you wear it—if you're feeling a little moody, you can do a simple, all-over black look like Dua Lipa did on long or short nails or you can mix things up with a design, like black French tips or something equally as funky.

It's also a color that's highly-requested during the fall and winter months because it's a near-perfect reflection of how gloomy the weather makes us feel around this time of year. That said, there's no rule stating that black (or, really, any dark shade) can't be worn year-round or in the springtime, so if you're planning out your next manicure and you feel like going for something muted like black, read ahead for some tips on how to spice it up.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors