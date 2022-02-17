Zendaya's Date Night Look is the Epitome of Cool-Girl Dressing

Hey, I have a quick question for you. Your movie star boyfriend just invited to you to go to a screening of his new film—what do you wear? Well, if you're Zendaya and if the boyfriend in question is none other than Tom Holland, you wear a black button-down belted over sheer tights. Zendaya's date-night look is the perfect combination of a look that's seriously stylish while also being seriously easy to emulate, especially now that the weather outside is slowly (but surely!) heating up.

The pair were snapped by photographers as they were leaving their New York City hotel on February 16 as they were headed to a screening of Holland's forthcoming action movie, Uncharted. While Tom chose to wear a perfectly-tailored gray suit for the occasion, Zendaya opted for a low-key all-black ensemble, which she accessorized with a thick black belt and a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. Her beauty look was just as simple as the rest of her outfit: a glossy '90's-inspired blowout added a touch of glamour, and her skin was kept radiant and dewy.

This was just one of several appearances that the duo has made on the east coast this week: eagle-eyed fans also caught them shopping in the City's SoHo neighborhood earlier in the week, too. The notoriously private couple also made headlines recently when it was reported that they recently bought a house together in London.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

We already know that Zendaya has been a mainstay on every single red carpet and best-dressed list for the better part of the last half-decade, but I want to specifically talk about her low-key look right now. By throwing on what seems to be just an oversized button-down shirt and a pair of heels, the star has proven yet again that returning to the basics in your wardrobe can actually be far more effective than pulling out all the stops with tons of different colors or adding in a few sparkly accessories.

While there's been no official word yet on which designers created the Emmy-winning Euphoria star's most recent ensemble, I've pulled a few pieces that seriously look the part, below. Keep scrolling to shop.