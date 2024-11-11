Jennifer Lopez’s Current Favorite Winter Nail Trends Are “Very Y2K”
The actress exclusively tells ‘Marie Claire’ her go-to manicure and pedicure shades.
Most years, I know what to expect from winter nail trends. Chocolate brown manicures and moody red nails are seasonal guarantees; so is an annual national shortage of OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark. But if Jennifer Lopez has anything to say about it, the biggest winter nail trends of 2024 and 2025 might look a bit more icy.
Rather than stick to the traditional trend cycle, the Unstoppable actress is proposing a return to the early 2000-core. “I’m very Y2K in a way, and one of my biggest go-to's for my winter nails is a strong, frosted look,” Lopez exclusively tells me over the phone. “Think of it like a winter wonderland with icy blues, silvers, and even a white with sparkle.”
A shimmer-centric look doesn’t start and stop with a gel manicure. Lopez plans to bring the frosted trend to her lips, eyeshadow, and pedicure—because yes, she believes in keeping up with foot care and cuticle maintenance despite closed-toe footwear season. After all, she does prefer clear, naked shoes to fur-lined winter boots.
“Pedicures are absolutely an all-year-round thing,” Lopez says. “Usually, I’ll do a lighter shade on my nails and some darker variation or a complementary color on my toes."
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
Don’t expect her nails and toes to always mismatch. The Wicked premiere on November 9 was the exception to the rule. There, the actress revealed a “moonstone” polish worn literally head-to-toe to coordinate with her Zuhair Murad revenge dress, courtesy of long-time nail artist Tom Bachik.
He’s big on layering colors to create a custom shade. This time, he let me in on the concoction: Apres Nail in Maisie and Cosmic Chrome powders, which are soon to launch on TomBachik.com.
This take on the glazed donut trend has wear-all-season-long potential—for both fingers and toes. Scoop up the polishes while you can, and shop some additional J. Lo-approved manicure and pedicure shades, below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
