Most years, I know what to expect from winter nail trends. Chocolate brown manicures and moody red nails are seasonal guarantees; so is an annual national shortage of OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark. But if Jennifer Lopez has anything to say about it, the biggest winter nail trends of 2024 and 2025 might look a bit more icy.

Rather than stick to the traditional trend cycle, the Unstoppable actress is proposing a return to the early 2000-core. “I’m very Y2K in a way, and one of my biggest go-to's for my winter nails is a strong, frosted look,” Lopez exclusively tells me over the phone. “Think of it like a winter wonderland with icy blues, silvers, and even a white with sparkle.”

A shimmer-centric look doesn’t start and stop with a gel manicure. Lopez plans to bring the frosted trend to her lips, eyeshadow, and pedicure—because yes, she believes in keeping up with foot care and cuticle maintenance despite closed-toe footwear season. After all, she does prefer clear, naked shoes to fur-lined winter boots.

“Pedicures are absolutely an all-year-round thing,” Lopez says. “Usually, I’ll do a lighter shade on my nails and some darker variation or a complementary color on my toes."

Don’t expect her nails and toes to always mismatch. The Wicked premiere on November 9 was the exception to the rule. There, the actress revealed a “moonstone” polish worn literally head-to-toe to coordinate with her Zuhair Murad revenge dress, courtesy of long-time nail artist Tom Bachik.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Y2K "Moonstone" manicure and pedicure to the Nov. 9 Wicked premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s big on layering colors to create a custom shade. This time, he let me in on the concoction: Apres Nail in Maisie and Cosmic Chrome powders, which are soon to launch on TomBachik.com.

This take on the glazed donut trend has wear-all-season-long potential—for both fingers and toes. Scoop up the polishes while you can, and shop some additional J. Lo-approved manicure and pedicure shades, below.

Apres - Neutrals Gel-X Tips - Maisie Round Medium (150 Pcs) $8.99 at Beyond Polish

Le Mini Macaron Le Glazed! Chrome Nail Powder Set $15 at Ulta