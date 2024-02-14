Dascha Polanco, known for portraying Dayanara "Daya" Diaz on Orange is the New Black, typically plays up her dark features and sharp bone structure with nude and mauve lips. Attending Luar's New York Fashion Week runway show last night, the actress disrupted her beauty routine with an entirely new look—one that changed her appearance in ways fans haven't seen before.

Polanco's beauty transformation had several components worthy of a double take. She swapped her lighter lipsticks for a deep red shade with a hint of ombré on the inner part of her lower lip, accentuating her prominent Cupid's bow and subtly overlining her full lips. She coated her eyes in bright, silvery eyeshadow with serious Y2K energy. And, most dramatic of all, she covered her strong eyebrows in makeup with a bleach-like effect.

Dascha Polanco makes a major change in her makeup routine while attending the Luar show at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Polanco's light brows transformed her face, playing up the contrast between her eyes and her darkly painted lips. She also channeled runway looks worn everywhere from the models Pat McGrath styled for Maison Margiela's Artisanal Spring/Summer 2024 show to Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk's various fashion month runway looks. Faux bleached brows are also gaining traction off the catwalk. Most recently, Julia Fox wore hers to New York Fashion Week with frosty blue-white eyeshadow and icy white hair.

Polanco's standout beauty didn't stop at her concealed brows. She also wore bright pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, rounded out in a 1930s-esque style. She then topped the look off with a gemstone on the upper left corner of her mouth—a subtle embellishment reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's beauty mark.

The lesson? Polanco showed the magic that happens when celebrities step out of their routines and try something new. The more unexpected, the better. Below, shop products inspired by Polanco's dramatic look.

Channel the Look