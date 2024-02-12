Beyoncé Blessed New York Fashion Week With Her First Front Row Appearance in Years

Days after shocking the world with two surprise songs and kick-starting her country era, Beyoncé is back on the fashion week circuit.

On Tuesday, February 13, Beyoncé attended the Luar runway show at New York Fashion Week. It's the end of a years-long hiatus: According to WWD, the 32-time Grammy winner's last New York front row appearance occurred in 2015.

Side-by-side with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé took in the runway in her space cowgirl best, coinciding with a new aesthetic era: a white cowgirl hat, oversize sunglasses, and a silver suit by Gaurav Gupta couture, embellished with clusters of luminous crystals. She also carried a version of Luar's Ana bag, an oversize tote with a circular handle, crafted from holographic metallic leather.

Beyoncé seated front row at Luar's New York Fashion Week show in a silver embellished suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs, who attended the show, said Beyoncé's entrance unleashed "insanity" in the room. "Rumors were circulating as soon as everyone sat down, but everyone was like, 'Absolutely no way!'" she said. "And then people started screaming and she came in." Once she arrived, guests couldn't stop standing on their seats for a glimpse at the singer.

Beyoncé attended the show with family to cheer on Solange Knowles' son, who walked the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé's attendance wasn't for the purpose of making a fall 2024 wish list from the front row (though a future Luar appearance in her wardrobe suddenly feels more than likely). She was supporting her family: Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., Solange Knowles' son, modeled in the show.

The singer seemed as happy to be there as the crowd who watched her every moved. During the presentation, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer could be seen tapping her nails on the side of her Ana tote and nodding along with the music.

Of all the New York Fashion Week shows for Beyoncé to drop into unannounced, Luar is a fitting choice. Helmed by Raul Lopez, a former co-founder of Hood by Air, the celebrity- and insider-favorite label belongs to an exciting new generation of American designers. Brand signatures include the Ana tote Beyoncé carried this evening, as well as the line's emphasis on exaggerated ready-to-wear silhouettes and its reliably high-energy shows—which only got more bombastic tonight.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will update our post when we have more details.