Treat Yourself (And Your Skin) to Something New During Dermstore’s Last Chance Sale

As much of a cliché as it is, I can't help but see the new year as a time to reflect. While most people tend to double down on new healthy habits, I, being the beauty fanatic that I am, like to use January to take stock of my skincare and makeup routines. That means going through my hefty collection, keeping what works, and tossing what didn't. That also means giving myself a chance to try something new—it is the new year after all. But the problem with trying something new is you'll never know how you'll like it, which is why always I turn to a sale for eye-catching products at a discount. Thankfully I don't have to wait long to treat myself as luck would have it, Dermstore is throwing one heck of a sale.

Here's the deal: From now until January 31 Dermstore is offering up to 40 percent off over on over 500 products. To sweeten the deal even further, you can use the code EXTRA10 for an extra 10 percent off, plus you can get two free gifts (which includes my personal favorite Sunday Riley Vitamin C serum) with purchases of over $200. Considering just how good this sale is, it'll be difficult not to reach that total.

When I say this sale is good, I really mean good. Dermstore's sale has products like Dr Dennis Gross's buzzy LED light therapy mask for 35 percent off, cult-favorite eyelash growth serums from GRANDE Cosmetics and RevitaLash on sale, and a ton of holiday gift sets that are now an even better deal. So whether you're dying to try a bold red lipstick that's taken over the beauty world or you're ready to dive into the world of retinol creams, there's something new and on sale for you at Dermstore.

GRANDE Cosmetics The Eyeconics Set (Was $55) $30 at Dermstore GRANDE Cosmetics' GrandeLASH-MD is the serum to use if you want fluttery, Kardashian-like lashes. Not only does this set contain a mini size of the serum, but it also contains brow serum, two(!!!) conditioning mascaras, plus an eye makeup remover to take it all off at the end of the day. Five pieces for just $30 is one heck of a deal if you ask me.

Dr Dennis Gross Skincare The EyeCare Max Pro LED Device Set (Was $199) $134 at Dermstore I'm sure by now you know LED light therapy masks are having a moment. Well, now's your chance to try out a cult favorite for a steal of a deal. This FDA-approved mask specifically targets your eye area with 96 red LED lights. With every use, the fine lines around your eyes including your 11 lines and crow's feet are diminished, plus this mask has the added bonus of banishing dark circles and puffiness.

Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit (Was $28) $19 at Dermstore Olaplex has long been a favorite among fashion editors for their bond repairing technology. This little kit has everything you need to see what all of the hype is about. It includes travel sizes of their repairing shampoo and conditioner, plus their moisturizing mask and two of their best-selling at-home treatments. You'll be well on your way to better hair days with this all-in-one routine.

Lancer Skincare in a Flash Facial Set (Was $85) $54 at Dermstore Why go through all of the trouble of booking a facial at the spa when you can get just as good of results at home with this set? From Lancer's exfoliating Method Polish and Caviar Lime Acid Peel to the plumping Ultra Hydrating Serum, this set covers all of the bases you would normally get from a professional facial. I'm personally obsessed with the Caviar Lime Acid Peel and use it every single week for skin refresh.

RevitaLash Beautifeye Collection (Was $152) $103 at Dermstore If you're looking to transform your lashes and brows in the new year, look no further than this set from RevitaLash. It contains one of MC's favorite eyelash growth serums, Revitalash Advanced, which contains a bevy of peptides, lipids, plant extracts, and vitamins to make lashes long and luscious. Your brows won't get neglected either thanks to a two-month supply of the brand's brow conditioning serum, Revitabrow Advanced.

NEST New York Crystallized Ginger and Vanilla Bean Classic (Was $48) $37 at Dermstore While this isn't technically beauty-related, I'll never pass up the opportunity to score a NEST candle on sale, and neither should you. These candles have the most luxurious scents, not to mention they work as great home decor, too. I've been loving this particular scent for the cold winter months as its warm and cozy with a touch of spicy sweetness.

VIRTUE Holiday Healthy Hair Revival Kit (Was $98) $53 at Dermstore When I came across this gift set, I hit "add to cart" in record time. I am a massive fan of VIRTUE's healing oil and use it nearly every day to add a boost of shine and heat protection to my dry damaged heat (p.s. it also smells lovely). Considering you get full sizes of both the oil and hydrating mask, which retail for $45 and $70 respectively, this is a purchase I wouldn't think twice on.

Elizabeth Arden Nightly Performance Retinol Ceramide Capsules 90-Piece Gift Set (Was $150) $81 at Dermstore I've been using Elizabeth Arden's retinol nearly every night for the last few months and when I say my skin has never looked better, I truly mean it. I haven't had a breakout in weeks, plus my skin is smoother than it's ever been. This set has a 90-day supply of the brand's cult-favorite retinol serum, which comes in convenient capsules so you'll never go overboard, along with a retinol eye cream and a night cream to help seal everything in.

COOLA Mineral Sun Silk Creme Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 (Was $48) $30 at Dermstore In 2024, we're prioritizing sun protection in our skincare, if you haven't been already. This top-rated sunscreen has an airy-light texture, so you won't mind putting it on every day. It also gets bonus points for including antioxidants and niacinamide in the formula, which protects against free radicals and boosts skin's radiance. Reviews say it works well under makeup, too.

NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil (Was $27) $12 at Dermstore Since we're in the throes of winter, I'm loving darker, moodier makeup to spruce up my normal routine. This deep berry shade is just what I'm looking for to replace my typical rose-toned shades. When you're in a pinch, this waterproof pencil will come through as a cheek, lip liner, and lipstick. With the built-in sharpener and included mirror, it couldn't be easier to pack in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups too.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Frenzy (Was $75) $38 at Dermstore What's great about this mask set is that it tackles every skin concern you could possibly have. Winter dryness got you down? Apply a layer of the green Cucumber Gel mask to deeply soothe and moisturize. Skin feeling congested after the holidays? Use the black Irish Moor Mud mask to clear the gunk out. Whatever's got your skin in a rut, this set is likely to have a solution. Reviews say the sample sizes are surprisingly big, too.

jane iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow Triple (Was $32) $17 at Dermstore As someone who is a bit hopeless when it comes to eyeshadow, I need a product that lays it all out for me like this palette. The three shades perfectly complement each other to create a multidimensional eye look that's easy to create. Simply use the lightest shade all over, the second deepest shade to add depth in the crease, then the darkest shade to smoke out your outer corner. Have your pick from this pretty palette of golden browns, pink tones, or smokey taupes.

Stila Shine Fever™ Lip Vinyl (Was $24) $11 at Dermstore In case you haven't noticed, red in the beauty world is having a major moment. It's the "it" color of the season for our hair, our nails, and definitely for our lips (thank you, Taylor Swift). Try out the look for less with this Stila ultra-shiny liquid lipstick. It leaves a high-impact shade of deep red with the luscious finish of a gloss, combining the best of both worlds.

Obagi Medical Hydration Heroes Set (Was $130) $88 at Dermstore In the new year, it's time to treat yourself to the gift of medical-grade skincare. Obagi Medical uses only the highest quality ingredients to produce the best results. If you suffer from dry skin, especially in the winter months, this set will be a life-saver. It contains an entire routine (i.e. cleanser, moisturizer, and serum) chock full of hydrating ingredients like shea, avocado, and mango butters along with the brand's Isoplentix™ Technology to lock in moisture and provide a glowy finish.

Eyeko Black Magic: Cocoa Edit Mascara (Was $24) $12 at Dermstore It seems I can't scroll for more than five minutes without coming across a beauty influencer raving about brown mascara and I'm here for it. The shade is so flattering on fairer skin tones or those with lighter hair color, plus it provides less of a stark effect than black. This fan-favorite mascara is loved for its smooth, non-clumpy application, and volumizing effect. If brown isn't your vibe, there's classic black available, too.

Jouer Cosmetics Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer (Was $25) $11 at Dermstore There's no better time to try out a new concealer than when one is on sale. This pick from Jouer Cosmetics has nearly all five stars and it's not too hard to see why. It provides full coverage yet has a lightweight texture, plus it includes hyaluronic acid and resveratrol to hydrate and smooth the skin. Reviews also say it's great for the under eyes and lasts all day.

Elemis The Gift of Pro-Collagen Icons (Was $125) $79 at Dermstore If there's two things every skincare routine needs it's SPF and a great cleanser to remove makeup. Thankfully, this set has both. First off, it contains a full size of the brand's Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, a major favorite among beauty editors for removing makeup and leaving skin soft while doing so. It also has a full-size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which works to reduce fine lines with the added bonus of SPF 30.