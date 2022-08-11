Doja Cat’s Eyebrow Art Belongs in a Museum

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s been just about a week since Doja Cat decided to shave off her eyebrows. And pretty much every day since, she’s served up some amazing, albeit untraditional, beauty inspo. Instead of experimenting with wigs, she’s been going all in on eyebrow art. The “Woman” singer has been drawing on funky, faux eyebrows that are both wildly artistic and insanely cool. From smiley face designs and color blocked swirls to intricate baby hearts, the Grammy winner’s eyebrows have become a new canvas.

Doja Cat’s decision to shave off her eyebrows, along with the hair on her head, was spurred by years of frustration with both wigs and her natural texture. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” she said to her 24 million followers via Instagram Live. “I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair…What’s the use of having hair if you’re never going to f—ing wear it out?”

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Doja Cat’s new look, with many applauding the singer for her new look. The tune stayed the same when she debuted her eyebrow designs. “Your creativity is unmatched,” one of her followers wrote, while another said, “Love the look.”

If you’ve also gotten on the no-eyebrow train or are looking for some graphic eyeliner inspo, scroll ahead. We’ve rounded up all of Doja Cat’s eyebrow art, ahead.

A ‘90s Vibe

For one of her first designs, Doja Cat went the skinny brow route. But rather than sticking to a simple line, she drew a small purple heart in the center.

White Out

The “Say So” singer spiced up her arches with some expertly executed swirls, arrows, and hearts. Consider us impressed.

(Image credit: Doja Cat/Instagram )

Going Graphic

Our eyes obviously went straight to Doja Cat’s racer-eque brows, but can we take a moment to appreciate her eye makeup. That cut crease! Those lashes! This one is a true work of art.

(Image credit: Doja Cat/Instagram )

Floral Fantasy

This creativity is unmatched—plain and simple. Branches for brows? It’s just too good. This look also doubles as an adorable eyeliner look; just place the flower at your outer corner.

Extraterrestrial

Lucky for us, Doja dished on the makeup she used to achieve this other-worldly design. “Space-age fun with @suvabeauty UV Hydra fx + @glisten_cosmetics water activated liner. I think i put my lashes on backwards. 🛸,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Be Happy

Doja’s most recent look put a smile on our face—pun very much intended. “We need more of this content,” one follower wrote. We couldn’t agree more, so make sure to check back for updates on all of the star’s eyebrow art.