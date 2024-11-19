Be sure to check on the Drunk Elephant-loving tweens in your life. The brand has announced a voluntary recall of three best-selling products due to “an isolated ingredient mix-up between preservatives and surfactants,” per a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 16. Several batches of Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Protini Polypeptide Cream, and Lala Retro Whipped Cream were subsequently compromised, leaving their formulations vulnerable to yeast and bacterial growth.

Now, many of the line's biggest fans are wondering—with good reason—what to do in light of the news. Drunk Elephant hasn't left us in the dark regarding next steps. Retail partners are in the process of removing affected lots (that is, units of hundreds to thousands of products) from shelves. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the brand has broken down everything you might want to know moving forward, from how to identify whether your product was impacted to where to apply for a refund or replacement.

Below, find all your most frequently asked questions about Drunk Elephant's recall, answered.

Which Drunk Elephant products were recalled?

Last week, Drunk Elephant issued a voluntary recall in the United States for a limited number of lots across three of their most popular SKUs: Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Protini Polypeptide Cream, and Lala Retro Whipped Cream. This includes sample packets of Lala found inside the packaging for O-Bloos Rosi Drops, although the drops themselves were not affected.

Why did Drunk Elephant recall three products?

Per a spokesperson for the brand, the recall was necessitated by "an isolated ingredient mix-up between preservatives and surfactants during production." As a result, "the formulation of certain lots of these products were compromised."

Preservatives are added to skincare products to prevent the growth of bacteria or mold and protect the formula's integrity over the course of its shelf life. Surfactants, on the other hand, are the cleaning agents that allow most face washes to work. They bind water to oil so you can remove dirt, oil, or impurities from the skin.

As for what exactly is wrong with each affected product's formulation, Drunk Elephant's voluntary recall FAQ page is the best resource.

Four lots of Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser were found to contain an additional preservative called Microkill COS that would not normally be part of the product's ingredient list. "This ingredient is commonly used in cosmetics," the page explains, "but may cause a temporary adverse skin reaction in those with a specific sensitivity to this ingredient."

Ten lots of Lala Retro Whipped Cream were found to contain a surfactant called Mirataine CBS that would not normally be found in the formulation, either. Affected batches of the product also lack the preservative system that would normally stop microbial growth. As such, some of the compromised batches showed signs of yeast growth, including a specific strain of yeast known as Candida parapsilosis.

This kind of yeast also lives on the human body and skin without harm, but Drunk Elephant's FAQ page warns it is "an opportunistic pathogen, meaning when it is present, there are rare instances where skin infections may occur." Immunocompromised persons and those with compromised skin barriers should be especially wary, as this yeast can cause redness, irritation, and pustules.

Three lots of Protini Polypeptide Cream were also found to contain the surfactant known as Mirataine CBS but lacked the preservative system that would usually stop microbial growth. As a result, some of the affected batches were contaminated with bacteria most closely related to the genera Klebsiella and Enterobacter. Although these bacteria "are ubiquitous in nature being commonly found in water, food and on the skin and in the bodies of healthy individuals," the FAQ page notes they have the same rare potential for skin infections. Immunocompromised persons and those with compromised skin barriers should be particularly careful, as these bacteria can cause infections or exacerbate conditions like dermatitis, according to Allure.

How do I know if my product was compromised?

If you purchase one of the three recalled SKUs between May and November 2024, your product may have been impacted by the ingredient mix-up. Start by comparing the lot codes listed on your products with those listed on Drunk Elephant's recall FAQ page.

The lot number can be found in two places on Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, either by flipping the tube over and looking along the top or by looking below the bar code on the bottom of the cleanser's carton packaging. For both Protini Polypeptide Cream and Lala Retro Whipped Cream, examine the bottom of the jar or the carton packaging to find their lot codes.

If the codes listed on your product(s) don't match those listed on Drunk Elephant's recall page, congratulations—they're safe to use.

What should I do if my product was compromised?

Immediately stop using the product, but don't throw it away. Next, return the affected product to Drunk Elephant by filling out the online return form or contacting Drunk Elephant's customer service team. The team can reached either by phone at 1-800-604-1795 or via email by writing to voluntaryrecall@drunkelephant.com.

Once you've gotten in touch, you'll be sent a pre-paid shipping label with which to mail the product back to Drunk Elephant. Once your product has been received and the lot code has been verified, you'll be given a full refund plus a product replacement.

Please note that if you're returning more than one affected product, you'll need to fill out the form once for each product.

How can I report an adverse reaction?

First of all, I'm sorry. Second of all, don't panic. Take a deep breath, then call a dermatologist for a more thorough assessment of symptoms such as itching, rashes, bumps, and dryness. After you've done that, flag the issue to Drunk Elephant's customer relations team at (800) 604-1795 or voluntaryrecall@drunkelephant.com.