Dua Lipa's Blonde Bob Is Stunning From Every Angle

Is Dua Lipa going blonde for the New Year? Technically yes, but you'll have to wait until February, when her new movie premieres, to get the full effect. For now, she's offering a sneak peek—and a good one at that.

After becoming a redhead in 2023 to kick off a fresh music era, the 28-year-old decided to start the new year with a completely different hairstyle: The chic blonde bob she'll be wearing in the upcoming movie Argylle. In a Tuesday, January 2 Instagram post, Lipa shared a close-up of her look for the spy thriller—something we've been waiting for since the first trailer dropped in September.

"Hair & Make Up test for [Argylle] ~ out in theaters Feb 2nd!!" wrote the "Levitating" singer on Instagram, tagging the people responsible for her look: hairstylist Luke Hersheson and makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. Alongside Eldridge's camera-ready, stormy blue-gray smoky eye and intense contour, Hersheson's brushed-out bob was incredibly interesting to see up close. If you zoom in, you can even make out the wig's lace, expertly attached to the side-parted hair's shadow root.

In the movie, the Grammy winner plays a character named LaGrange. While we don't know much about the character, we do know that Lipa plays a bombshell in a slinky gold dress and pumps.

Lipa has IRL experience as a blonde. In late 2019, the Barbie actress began wearing her hair in a two-toned style, with a honey blonde on top of her natural brunette locks. "New year, same me," she wrote in January 2021 when sharing yet another blonde bob photoshoot. No matter the year, no matter the occasion, and no matter the permanence, we'll take a hair transformation from Dua.