Dyson’s Cult-Favorite Straightening Iron Is $100 Off Right Now

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Air Wrap (Extra Long) might be the most talked about offering from Dyson’s haircare lineup, but don’t let its buzzy nature distract you from the brand’s other (on sale!!) options. While casually scrolling through Sephora (as a beauty editor does), I noticed that the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener just so happened to be on super-sale.

Typically retailing for $499, its price has been generously slashed to $399. So whether you’ve been eyeing it for years, want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, or are simply in the mood to treat yourself to something special, now is the time. I promise—sales like this don’t come around often.

Dyson Special Edition Corrale™ Hair Straightener $399 at Sephora

This particular iron comes in a special, limited-edition colorway (it’s vinca blue and rose), which is absolutely stunning. It’s the technology behind the hot tool however that justifies its price point. It has a cordless design that makes styling much more manageable, along with flexible plates that lend themselves to swooped in edges and even flat iron waves. An added bonus: The innovative structure makes hair less prone to breakage.

The primary allure is the way in which the device fights frizz across all hair types and textures. The plates are able to regulate your chosen temperature (310 degrees, 365 degrees, or 410 degrees) 100 times per second, so each section of hair gets the same amount of heat, shine, and sleekness. You’ll end up with less flyaways and less frizz—in a half the time. As a personal fan of the Corrale, I promise this isn’t a purchase you’ll regret.

If you’re interested in a different color-way, allow me to direct your attention to the brand new Ceramic Pop! Collection. With blush pink, mandarin, and verdigris paint, the new, limited-edition range is a tribute to Dyson’s 25 Year anniversary in Japan. While not on sale, the range is certainly stunning—and a collector’s item.

Special edition Dyson Corrale™ styler straightener in Ceramic Pop $500 at Dyson

Special edition Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer in Ceramic Pop $430 at Dyson