Dyson is a hair brand that needs no introduction. Any beauty lover will tell you its high-tech tools make up some of the best blow dryers and hair straighteners on the market. Not only does each one dry, straighten, curl, and style hair all while minimizing heat damage, but these tools all have a luxurious look that deserves a special spot on your vanity. (More 390 million posts from reviewers on TikTok tend to agree.) The brand isn't afraid to top itself, either—Dyson's latest release is, dare I say, the most opulent yet.

Three of Dyson's signature hair tools—the Airwrap, the Airstrait, and the Supersonic—just got a luxe makeover at Ulta with a new black and gold limited-edition colorway. Each set is a minimalist's dream, featuring an ultra-matte finish, shining gold contrast, and subtle pops of red.

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airwrap Multi-Styler in Onyx Black and Gold $600 at Ulta

As with all of Dyson's launches, these hair tools perform as exceptionally well as they look. The viral AirWrap (one TikTok singing its praises gained over 112 million views alone), for example, is famous for creating major volume, bouncy curls, and frizz-free sleek styles with its many interchangeable attachments.

Marie Claire's beauty editor, Samantha Holender, was skeptical of the AirWrap's prowess but quickly became a bona fide fan. "My hair is undoubtedly healthier. And I finish styling in approximately half the time," she writes in her review. "The Airwrap is 100 percent worthwhile if you want one tool that can give you a sleek finish, bouncy blowout, or standard curls in a quick and easy manner."

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Airstrait Hair Straightener in Onyx Black and Gold $500 at Ulta

The Airstrait, on the other hand, is a godsend for those wanting a simplified routine. Using high-pressure airflow, it takes hair from wet to dry and leaves it silky smooth. The best part? With its innovative heat-measuring technology, this tool doesn't leave any heat damage, instead preserving your hair's strength and natural shine. In case you need proof of the tool's work, take a look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's glossy blonde hair—she previously told Marie Claire she's "obsessed" with the Airstrait.

Dyson and Ulta Exclusive Supersonic Hair Dryer in Onyx Black and Gold $430 at Ulta

Lastly, Dyson's Supersonic blow dryer is the stuff of hair legend among beauty lovers. Its secret sauce lies in its heat-control technology that measures and regulates air temperature over 40 times a second, preventing any possible damage. Another feature of the Supersonic that makes it an excellent blow dryer for fine hair is that, unlike most hair dryers, its filter is located at the bottom of the handle. Translation: Your hair is less likely to get sucked in. If that's not enough to convince you of the Supersonic's magic, it also comes pro-approved by celebrity hair stylists Matthew Collins, Frankie Calire, and Venner James.

It's never a bad time to treat yourself (or a loved one!) to a luxurious new hair tool. And given Dyson's tendency for selling out lightning fast, there's no telling how long these limited-edition sets will stay in stock.

The limited-edition onyx and gold Dyson hair tools are available to shop exclusively at Ulta and on Dyson.com.