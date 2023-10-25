Eva Longoria Just Put an Asymmetrical Twist on the Bob Trend

For the greater part of her career, Eva Longoria has embraced her long, dark, and unbelievably healthy hair. Despite our love for the actress' signature style, we were delighted when she debuted a fresh new look: An asymmetrical bob—with a deep side part to boot. Longoria debuted her new look on the cover of The Wrap's Latino Power List. On the cover, The Desperate Housewives star's new chop was on full display, with her ends grazing her shoulders. Her left front pieces had just an extra bit of length to nail the asymmetric aesthetic
Hairstylist, Amaran Grewal used L’Oréal Paris hair products and a hot tool to create a soft crimp throughout Longoria's strands. Longoria’s makeup was kept minimal—makeup artist Elan Bongiorno gave the actress a light nude lip color, a rosy blush on her cheeks, and a subtle dark eyeliner. Her skin, as always, was pretty flawless.
While the cover was just released in recent days, the star gave a glimpse of her new bob on set of the shoot on September 26th. Chances are this cover was shot in May (Longoria previously debuted a similar cut at the Cannes film festival), as Longoria's hair has since grown out to be more of (an equally as stunning) lob.
