Celebrate Baby Rihanna With Sephora's Massive Fenty Beauty Sale

"For bb Riri," I say to myself, as I press the "Checkout" button on Sephora's website.

In case you missed it, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just announced (in the most iconic, New York way possible) that they are expecting their first child. Being that both members of this power couple are notorious for not only their music but also for their flawless complexions (Rocky once partnered with Rihanna as an ambassador for her skincare line, Fenty Skin), it's safe to assume that their child is going to be talented and beautiful.

To make matters even better, Queen Rihanna and her partner in crime, Sephora, have just slashed prices on a slew of products from Rihanna's widely popular beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. The line has been praised across the internet for its inclusivity, boasting no less than 50 individual shades of foundation, in both liquid and powder form. It also carries an impressive array of lipsticks, blushes, highlighters, eye products, and makeup brushes, so you can accomplish all your shopping in one fell swoop.

Take a look below at the contents of my shopping cart, bearing in mind that there's plenty more where that came from.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick $7 at sephora.com Seven dollars is an absolute steal for any lip product anywhere, but especially when it's a Fenty lipstick. This matte formula is on sale in three colors: two purples and a periwinkle blue.

Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All Over Diamond Veil Palette $21 at sephora.com We love this trio for its opulent shades and subtle shimmer. A diamond veil, indeed.

Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150 $17 at sephora.com This concealer is a lifesaver. I carry it in my bag in case I need to touch up my makeup or conceal a blossoming new blemish.

Mini Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara $10 at sephora.com Another gym/travel bag favorite. All hail all things mini.

Fly Baby Mini Eye Primer and Liner Set $17 at sephora.com Can you tell I like minis? This set is perfect for the high maintenance makeup routine forced into low maintenance circumstances (I'm talking planes, trains, and automobiles).

What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray $9 at sephora.com We love how refreshing this spray feels and smells. I like to use it as a makeup primer, but you can also carry the travel-sized version (it's also on sale!) for when you need to refresh your face on the go. Yes, that's me plugging another mini. I had to.

Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette $20 at sephora.com Personally, I'm a huge fan of neutrals, and this palette works great for everyday use or to craft an earthy smoky eye.

Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder $20 at sephora.com This is on sale in three (!!) gorgeous shades, so be sure to check it out.