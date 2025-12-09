16 Editor-Approved Body Care Essentials You’ll Want to Gift (and Keep) From Sephora’s Secret Sale
Give the gift of deliciously soft skin this holiday season.
The clock is ticking to secure your holiday gifts, but checking everyone off your shopping list is easier said than done. To make things easier, I suggest going with the gift idea that has yet to let me down: body care. Over the years, I've gifted plenty of my favorite body washes, lotions, and hand creams to loved ones, and they're always a hit. If you're still in need of a few gifts ahead of the holidays, you're in luck—my holy grail body care products are all on sale at Sephora.
Just in time to shop for last-minute gifts, Sephora is offering 20 percent off your purchase from now through December 14—simply use the code SAVEGIFTS at checkout to earn the discount. The catch is that the sale is only available for Beauty Insiders (it's free to sign up!), and the code can only be used once.
I'll be using this rare sale not only to stock up on my body care routine, but to also score some luxury beauty gifts at a major discount—and you should too! Keep scrolling for my edit on the best on-sale body care buys at Sephora, including picks from cult-favorite brands like Sol de Janeiro, L'Occitane, Glossier, and more.
Hand Creams
Keeping Soft Service's mature skin hand cream on my bedside table has made a world of difference in my nighttime routine. This little luxury will make anyone happy, plus the mini musk fragrance is a nice bonus.
Leave it to French beauty brand Caudalie to create a hand cream that checks all of my boxes. This pick is non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and keeps my hands soft and moisturized for the entire day.
Body Lotions
Whether she's a K-beauty fan or not, she'll appreciate this no-fuss, non-scented formula that instantly relieves flakiness and dry skin to create a healthy-looking glow.
Josie Maran body butters are a cult favorite for a reason—each scent is to die for, and they have a heavenly texture that leaves skin soft and glowy.
Patrick Ta's body care was the launch I didn't know I needed this year. The brand's body butter is one of the most luxurious formulas I've tried, with a rich, creamy texture and a floral fragrance that could pass for $500 perfume.
Body Washes
Nearly every editor I know is obsessed with this luxury body wash, and it's not too difficult to see why. Its cozy almond scent is divine and it actually makes a difference in the softness of your skin.
Salt & Stone is the ultimate cool-girl brand—if she's obsessed with aesthetics (and woody scents!), she'll love having this body wash in her shower.
This body wash makes me look forward to my daily shower—it's that good. Not only is its vanilla fragrance a dream come true for gourmand lovers, but its oil-to-foam formula is ultra-nourishing for dry skin.
Fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla has raved about this body wash to me on numerous occasions, so I know it's a winner.
Gift Sets
If travel plans are on your radar, you need this beauty gift set. With a cult-favorite fragrance, body wash, and body lotion, your traveling body care routine is made simple and oh-so-luxurious.
Touchland makes the best-smelling hand sanitizer out there, and this set lets her keep a seasonally-scented spray in every bag.
As far as gifts go, it doesn't get much better than a beauty advent calendar. Give her the gift of 24 special treats ranging from hand cream to shower gel, all in fabulous scents.
This little gift set includes everything she needs for baby soft skin on the go. It also consists of a full-size body mist so she can smell like a citrus Dreamsicle wherever she goes.
