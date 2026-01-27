Makeup Bags Are An Underrated (But Essential) Part of My Beauty Routine

As someone who has been collecting (see: hoarding) makeup for well over a decade, I’ve had to get creative with my organizational solutions. While my systems remain a work in progress, there’s one thing that has never failed me: a good makeup bag.

Whether I’m traveling back home or simply need to make sure my very tiny (but mighty!) vanity table is cleared, my makeup bags have consistently come through, keeping all my products in place and within arm’s reach. The main thing I’ve learned over the years as a product lover is that not all makeup bags are created equally. In fact, I’ve found that my lower-quality bags consistently rip or break, forcing me into an endless cycle of buying and throwing them away.

When I got my first quality makeup bag, I noticed the difference immediately. Zippers that glide like butter; material that is incredibly easy to clean, for that inevitable bit of foundation that always finds its way onto the fabric; organizers that actually keep your products in place. The difference is truly night and day. Slowly but surely, I found myself investing in my beauty bags, and as a result, I have amassed quite the collection.

If you’re also a beauty enthusiast, investing in a high-quality makeup bag is a decision that will pay for itself tenfold, simply from the peace and ease it adds to your routine. There’s nothing like having your products readily available and accessible when you need them, and a workhorse makeup bag will do just that while looking incredibly chic. Ahead, I’ve listed some of my favorites for your easy perusal. When (not if) they make doing your makeup feel more like an intentional ritual than a haphazard rush job, you can thank me later.

The Ones for The Purse

The art of the purse makeup bag will never be lost to me, especially with how many lip products I own. The two below are chic, minimal, and surprisingly spacious.

The Ones to Travel With

I don't board a plane, bus, boat, or any other mode of transportation on my way to a vacation destination without these makeup bags. They're just as essential as the clothes I pack.

The Fashionable Ones

It's no secret that makeup bags have been getting some very chic makeovers recently. The two are among the best, most aesthetically pleasing designs to have caught my eye.

The Viral Ones

You'd be hard-pressed not to come across one of these bags on your nightly social media scroll. Consider this my co-sign that they are actually worth the hype.

The Hidden Gems

These makeup bags are so good, I have to wonder why the entire world isn't talking about them. When you give them a try, you will too.

