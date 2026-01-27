As someone who has been collecting (see: hoarding) makeup for well over a decade, I’ve had to get creative with my organizational solutions. While my systems remain a work in progress, there’s one thing that has never failed me: a good makeup bag.

Whether I’m traveling back home or simply need to make sure my very tiny (but mighty!) vanity table is cleared, my makeup bags have consistently come through, keeping all my products in place and within arm’s reach. The main thing I’ve learned over the years as a product lover is that not all makeup bags are created equally. In fact, I’ve found that my lower-quality bags consistently rip or break, forcing me into an endless cycle of buying and throwing them away.

When I got my first quality makeup bag, I noticed the difference immediately. Zippers that glide like butter; material that is incredibly easy to clean, for that inevitable bit of foundation that always finds its way onto the fabric; organizers that actually keep your products in place. The difference is truly night and day. Slowly but surely, I found myself investing in my beauty bags, and as a result, I have amassed quite the collection.

If you’re also a beauty enthusiast, investing in a high-quality makeup bag is a decision that will pay for itself tenfold, simply from the peace and ease it adds to your routine. There’s nothing like having your products readily available and accessible when you need them, and a workhorse makeup bag will do just that while looking incredibly chic. Ahead, I’ve listed some of my favorites for your easy perusal. When (not if) they make doing your makeup feel more like an intentional ritual than a haphazard rush job, you can thank me later.

The Ones for The Purse

The art of the purse makeup bag will never be lost to me, especially with how many lip products I own. The two below are chic, minimal, and surprisingly spacious.

Katie Loxton Small Make Up and Toiletry Bag $35 at Nordstrom This Katie Loxton bag is perfect for throwing your everyday essentials in and heading out for the day. It can fit into any medium-sized tote bag and comes in a myriad of colors for you to match your bags to your heart’s content. Longchamp Le Pliage Cosmetics Case $120 at Nordstrom I adore Longchamp totes in general, but this small cosmetic pouch that mimics the Le Pliage style is the cutest thing in the world. It’s perfect for throwing into a larger purse, and it has the same hardware as the original.

The Ones to Travel With

I don't board a plane, bus, boat, or any other mode of transportation on my way to a vacation destination without these makeup bags. They're just as essential as the clothes I pack.

KUSSHI The Traveler Makeup Bag $169 at Nordstrom This makeup bag from Kusshi is always with me when I'm traveling. Not only is it massive and has what feels like millions of pockets, but it also has handles like a purse. I can fit an almost comical amount of products in this thing, and I love it. Leatherology Small Train Case Bordeaux $160 at leatherology.com I have this small train case as my makeup bag for work, and it's so good that I'm actually considering getting another one strictly for travel. It is everything I adore about a high-end makeup bag: made of leather, with a water-resistant lining, and a functional top handle that lies completely flat when not in use.

The Fashionable Ones

It's no secret that makeup bags have been getting some very chic makeovers recently. The two are among the best, most aesthetically pleasing designs to have caught my eye.

Tilt Beauty The Clutch $42 at REVOLVE Not only do I love this brand, but this makeup bag, released recently with Tilt's lipstick launch, is a fantastic handbag in disguise. It's a gorgeous geometric shape, and the oxblood color is fantastic for fall and winter dressing. Naghedi Portofino Cosmetic Case $120 at Bloomingdale's I don’t know whether it’s the woven detail or the gorgeous color options, but this makeup pouch is nothing short of stunning. It can easily be taken on vacation, and it can also serve as a small, utilitarian everyday makeup bag for your lip balms and hand lotions. That versatility makes it well worth adding to your vanity.

The Viral Ones

You'd be hard-pressed not to come across one of these bags on your nightly social media scroll. Consider this my co-sign that they are actually worth the hype.

Béis The Cosmetic Case $78 at Bloomingdale's Not only do I love the size of the Béis cosmetic case (and the mirror insert… and the brush compartment), but I also love that the colors match the brand’s luggage. To me, the chicest thing in the world is having luggage that matches all the way down to my makeup bag. Etoile Collective Duo Vanity Case $110 at REVOLVE The Etoile Collective makeup bags are constantly going viral and for good reason. Not only are there numerous colors and finishes to choose from, but my favorite design, the Duo Vanity Case, is incredibly functional. I can pack my makeup, brushes, skin prep, and any additional accessories like mirrors or sharpeners into this one bag and still have a little space left over.

The Hidden Gems

These makeup bags are so good, I have to wonder why the entire world isn't talking about them. When you give them a try, you will too.

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle Medium Monogram Toiletry Bag $55 at glamaholiclifestyle.com Trying to get a Glamaholic Lifestyle makeup bag is like trying to win the Hunger Games, but if you’re persistent enough, your efforts will eventually pay off. I built my entire collection about six years ago, and every single one is still in perfect condition, even though I travel with them regularly. While my favorite design is the often (and currently) sold-out large toiletry bag, this medium size is a close second. Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case $15.99 at Amazon US I will preface this by saying that this bag did give out on me last year, but by then, I had been using it for about six years already—heavily. If you’re on a budget but want an extremely functional makeup bag (with dividers, a brush holder pocket, and more), start here.

