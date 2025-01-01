Heaven Mayhem's Under-$100 Earrings Are Celebrities' Latest Jewelry Obsession
Its affordable statement pieces have taken over street style.
The world of celebrity jewelry can sometimes feel like a million miles away. Style muses often hit the red carpet dripping in diamonds worth thousands of dollars or fresh-from-the-vault gemstones. But there are a few rare instances when an affordable jewelry brand catches the attention of Hollywood's elite, and becomes a bona fide It-girl brand as a result. Heaven Mayhem is one such example.
Since launching in 2022, Heaven Mayhem's pieces have exploded onto the street style and celebrity circuit. It's clear the brand's founder—model and content creator Pia Mance—is inspired by vintage hidden gems. Think of the '80s jewelry you'd find in an estate sale jewelry box but for the modern fashion girl, and you get Heaven Mayhem's signature aesthetic. There are bold button earrings the size of half-dollars, chunky corded pendant necklaces, and heirloom-quality watches. With a line-up as stacked as this brand's, it's no wonder why it's become a celebrity go-to in barely two years.
Heaven Mayhem is also an exception to the celebrity jewelry rule: It is truly affordable, with most pieces ringing in under $100. So to upgrade your 2025 jewelry collection in the spirit of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, scroll on for the best celebrity-approved earrings from Heaven Mayhem's lineup.
Hailey Bieber
If we had to name Heaven Mayhem’s most dedicated A-list fan, the title would go to Hailey Bieber. She has worn the brand’s statement earrings on several occasions, and it’s safe to say more than a few pairs take up room in her jewelry box. Bieber has worn both sizes of the Knot Earrings—some of the brand's most popular designs—on repeat, styling them up and down with a red mini dress and casual white T-shirt on separate occasions. Then to accessorize her lacy maternity jumpsuit look, the Rhode founder tried the Vase Earrings for a touch of texturized gold. She also wore the silver Bean Earrings while attending a Khy event in an edgy all-leather look back in 2023.
Bella Hadid
The latest star to get on the Heaven Mayhem bandwagon is none other than Bella Hadid. Just days ago, the Ôrebella founder matched her minimalist manicure with the Treasure Earrings, a chunky pearl and 18K-plated gold piece that could have been borrowed from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. Hadid seemingly can’t get enough of the ‘80s-button look as she also wore the brand’s large Beverly Earrings with her cozy shearling coat in a recent TikTok video.
Emily Ratajkowski
When Emily Ratjkowski hit New York City in a head-to-toe ‘80s-inspired outfit, it only made sense for her to accessorize with a pair of Heaven Mayhem earrings. Back in December 2023, the model dazzled in a hot-pink catsuit and strong-shouldered black coat while shooting a Maybelline commercial, but the cherry on top of her striking look was her Plate Silver Earrings. The vintage-esque earrings feature an oversized square shape in silver plating, and while her exact pair is sold out, they also come in a mixed-metal option.
Jasmine Tookes
Model and Joja Activewear founder Jasmine Tookes proved that swimwear and jewelry do go together. In April 2024, Tookes posed in a bronze Monday Swimwear bikini plus Heaven Mayhem’s Wind Earrings in gold. Dare I say they were the perfect complement to the gold hardware in her bikini? Since then, her trusted pair of earrings has made multiple Instagram appearances, like during a 48-hour stint in Paris or while bundled up in her winter coat.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is frequently ahead of the curve when it comes to discovering new brands, so it should come as no surprise that Huntington-Whiteley wore Heaven Mayhem as early as June 2023. Along with a luxurious all-white outfit, she wore the gold Tabi Earrings, an engraved statement pair that won’t weigh your ears down.
Lori Harvey
Sure, gold hoop earrings are a timeless staple, but why not use more of a statement stud to complement your outfit, like Lori Harvey does? While attending a popup for her swimwear label, YEVRAH, she accessorized her floral Loewe dress with the Butter Earrings, a pointed oval enamel pair lined in gold. While Harvey opted for the cream pair, they also come in black and maroon—perfect for dressing up your winter office attire.
Shop More Celeb-Inspired Heaven Mayhem Picks
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
