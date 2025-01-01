The world of celebrity jewelry can sometimes feel like a million miles away. Style muses often hit the red carpet dripping in diamonds worth thousands of dollars or fresh-from-the-vault gemstones. But there are a few rare instances when an affordable jewelry brand catches the attention of Hollywood's elite, and becomes a bona fide It-girl brand as a result. Heaven Mayhem is one such example.

Since launching in 2022, Heaven Mayhem's pieces have exploded onto the street style and celebrity circuit. It's clear the brand's founder—model and content creator Pia Mance—is inspired by vintage hidden gems. Think of the '80s jewelry you'd find in an estate sale jewelry box but for the modern fashion girl, and you get Heaven Mayhem's signature aesthetic. There are bold button earrings the size of half-dollars, chunky corded pendant necklaces, and heirloom-quality watches. With a line-up as stacked as this brand's, it's no wonder why it's become a celebrity go-to in barely two years.

Heaven Mayhem is also an exception to the celebrity jewelry rule: It is truly affordable, with most pieces ringing in under $100. So to upgrade your 2025 jewelry collection in the spirit of Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and more, scroll on for the best celebrity-approved earrings from Heaven Mayhem's lineup.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber may be Heaven Mayhem's most-dedicated celeb fan with multiple earrings in her collection. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber/Getty Images)

If we had to name Heaven Mayhem’s most dedicated A-list fan, the title would go to Hailey Bieber. She has worn the brand’s statement earrings on several occasions, and it’s safe to say more than a few pairs take up room in her jewelry box. Bieber has worn both sizes of the Knot Earrings—some of the brand's most popular designs—on repeat, styling them up and down with a red mini dress and casual white T-shirt on separate occasions. Then to accessorize her lacy maternity jumpsuit look, the Rhode founder tried the Vase Earrings for a touch of texturized gold. She also wore the silver Bean Earrings while attending a Khy event in an edgy all-leather look back in 2023.

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Gold Earrings $90 at Heaven Mayhem

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is a recent admirer of Heaven Mayhem, having just worn the brand for an Ôrebella popup on December 16. (Image credit: Getty Images/ TikTok

The latest star to get on the Heaven Mayhem bandwagon is none other than Bella Hadid. Just days ago, the Ôrebella founder matched her minimalist manicure with the Treasure Earrings, a chunky pearl and 18K-plated gold piece that could have been borrowed from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection. Hadid seemingly can’t get enough of the ‘80s-button look as she also wore the brand’s large Beverly Earrings with her cozy shearling coat in a recent TikTok video .

Emily Ratajkowski

Heaven Mayhem's oversized Plate Earrings made for a bold statement during Emily Ratajkowski's commercial shoot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Emily Ratjkowski hit New York City in a head-to-toe ‘80s-inspired outfit, it only made sense for her to accessorize with a pair of Heaven Mayhem earrings. Back in December 2023, the model dazzled in a hot-pink catsuit and strong-shouldered black coat while shooting a Maybelline commercial, but the cherry on top of her striking look was her Plate Silver Earrings. The vintage-esque earrings feature an oversized square shape in silver plating, and while her exact pair is sold out, they also come in a mixed-metal option.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes proves the Wind Earrings work for any occasion. (Image credit: Instagram/@jastookes)

Model and Joja Activewear founder Jasmine Tookes proved that swimwear and jewelry do go together. In April 2024, Tookes posed in a bronze Monday Swimwear bikini plus Heaven Mayhem’s Wind Earrings in gold. Dare I say they were the perfect complement to the gold hardware in her bikini? Since then, her trusted pair of earrings has made multiple Instagram appearances, like during a 48-hour stint in Paris or while bundled up in her winter coat.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Tabi Earrings suit Rosie Huntington-Whiteley elegant aesthetic to a T. (Image credit: Instagram/@rosiehw)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is frequently ahead of the curve when it comes to discovering new brands, so it should come as no surprise that Huntington-Whiteley wore Heaven Mayhem as early as June 2023. Along with a luxurious all-white outfit, she wore the gold Tabi Earrings, an engraved statement pair that won’t weigh your ears down.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey's cream-colored Butter Earrings was the perfect shade to match her floral Loewe dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, gold hoop earrings are a timeless staple, but why not use more of a statement stud to complement your outfit, like Lori Harvey does? While attending a popup for her swimwear label, YEVRAH, she accessorized her floral Loewe dress with the Butter Earrings, a pointed oval enamel pair lined in gold. While Harvey opted for the cream pair, they also come in black and maroon—perfect for dressing up your winter office attire.

Shop More Celeb-Inspired Heaven Mayhem Picks