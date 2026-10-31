Halloween may be this weekend, but I'm already mentally planning my next manicure—minus the (exceptionally cute) pumpkins, ghosts, and spiderwebs. Listen, I love a good themed nail look as much as the next person, but I don't particularly love having to redo my nails the second a holiday ends. So, for this week's roundup, I've been on the hunt for designs that still feel like fall, and can even (gasp) help me transition into winter.
Luckily there's a lot to work with. We're talking glossy chestnut browns that look good enough to eat, jelly manicures inspired by autumn landscapes, and some seriously fun takes on animal print. Of course, not everything has to come in a shade of brown or burgundy to qualify as a fall manicure. One of my favorite looks this week pairs cobalt blue with a deep wine shade, while another takes chrome to an almost ridiculous level of reflectiveness. What do these eight manicures have in common? I'd happily wear every single one well into November.
October Skies
You know that very specific time of day in October when the sky turns pink and orange, but there's still a little blue peeking through? That's exactly what these nails remind me of. Each finger has its own watercolor-like swirl of color, and the sheer jelly finish gives everything that gorgeous, almost glassy effect. An entire autumn sunset, right at your fingertips.
Essie
Nail Art Studio Glass Nails Nail Polish Collection - Half Full
Toasty Little Things
These nails look like they should come with a fireplace and a glass of red wine. The warm amber jelly is glossy and pretty much identical to the chestnuts they're photographed with.
Cirque Colors
Cocoa Jelly
Golden Harvest
The rich amber shade has just a hint of green peeking through it, while delicate gold detailing frames each nail like a tiny gemstone. It's almost like a special effect.
OPI
Most Requested Collection Infinite Shine - Espresso Yourself
Fall Mixology
Tortoiseshell, meet turquoise. Two things I never would have thought to put together on a manicure in fall, but it just works. The bright blue details break up the rich amber-and-brown pattern in the coolest way.
Glamnetic
High Society
Moonlit Magic
If the night sky had a disco ball, I imagine it would look something like this. Between the inky blue edges, the glitter stars, and flashes of pink and copper from the reflective top coat, there's so much going on here that reminds me of a mystical moonlight.
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LONDONTOWN
Skyline Reflect
Sweater Weather Safari
Who said animal print has to be black and white? Instead, we're getting zebra stripes in just about every fall color imaginable, with unexpected touches of green and mauve thrown into the mix.
Côte Beauty
Smokey Sage Nail Polish
The October Blues
Burgundy for fall? Obviously. Cobalt blue? Also a favorite. But the two together, with thick French tips? Now we're talking.
Essie
Butler Please
Fawn of Fall
Bambi nails may be in the running for my favorite animal print design of the season. The brown base of these nails feels right at home with the rest of my fall beauty aesthetic.
Dazzle Dry
Toffee Crunch
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.