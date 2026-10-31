The Week's 8 Best Fall Nail Looks Are All About Jelly Finishes and Chrome Details

The pumpkins can go—these manicures are staying.

Siena Gagliano&#039;s avatar
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fall nail collage blue french tips burgundy nails zebra print chestnut jelly manicure brown and green nail polishes bronze chrome polish
(Image credit: IG @nail.nuha | @_citre | @bw.nails)
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Halloween may be this weekend, but I'm already mentally planning my next manicure—minus the (exceptionally cute) pumpkins, ghosts, and spiderwebs. Listen, I love a good themed nail look as much as the next person, but I don't particularly love having to redo my nails the second a holiday ends. So, for this week's roundup, I've been on the hunt for designs that still feel like fall, and can even (gasp) help me transition into winter.

Luckily there's a lot to work with. We're talking glossy chestnut browns that look good enough to eat, jelly manicures inspired by autumn landscapes, and some seriously fun takes on animal print. Of course, not everything has to come in a shade of brown or burgundy to qualify as a fall manicure. One of my favorite looks this week pairs cobalt blue with a deep wine shade, while another takes chrome to an almost ridiculous level of reflectiveness. What do these eight manicures have in common? I'd happily wear every single one well into November.

October Skies

colorful jelly nails with blurry pink orange yellow and blue swirls on every finger

(Image credit: IG @nail.nuha)

You know that very specific time of day in October when the sky turns pink and orange, but there's still a little blue peeking through? That's exactly what these nails remind me of. Each finger has its own watercolor-like swirl of color, and the sheer jelly finish gives everything that gorgeous, almost glassy effect. An entire autumn sunset, right at your fingertips.

Toasty Little Things

close up of glossy amber brown jelly manicure holding a chestnut with more chestnuts in background

(Image credit: IG @nail.nuha)

These nails look like they should come with a fireplace and a glass of red wine. The warm amber jelly is glossy and pretty much identical to the chestnuts they're photographed with.

Golden Harvest

amber green nails with thin gold detailing around the edges of each nail

(Image credit: IG @diananailedit)

The rich amber shade has just a hint of green peeking through it, while delicate gold detailing frames each nail like a tiny gemstone. It's almost like a special effect.

Fall Mixology

tortoiseshell nail art mixed with bright turquoise blue designs on long oval nails

(Image credit: IG @chai.nails.studio)

Tortoiseshell, meet turquoise. Two things I never would have thought to put together on a manicure in fall, but it just works. The bright blue details break up the rich amber-and-brown pattern in the coolest way.

Moonlit Magic

super shiny iridescent chrome nails reflecting pink orange and blue with darker edges and stars

(Image credit: IG @chai.nails.studio)

If the night sky had a disco ball, I imagine it would look something like this. Between the inky blue edges, the glitter stars, and flashes of pink and copper from the reflective top coat, there's so much going on here that reminds me of a mystical moonlight.

Sweater Weather Safari

different colored zebra print nails in burgundy olive green pink brown and cream

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

Who said animal print has to be black and white? Instead, we're getting zebra stripes in just about every fall color imaginable, with unexpected touches of green and mauve thrown into the mix.

The October Blues

long almond shaped nails with cobalt blue french tips and dark burgundy bases

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

Burgundy for fall? Obviously. Cobalt blue? Also a favorite. But the two together, with thick French tips? Now we're talking.

Fawn of Fall

brown bambi inspired manicure with tiny cream spots scattered across glossy nails

(Image credit: IG @glossy.studios)

Bambi nails may be in the running for my favorite animal print design of the season. The brown base of these nails feels right at home with the rest of my fall beauty aesthetic.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.