Has winter has zapped your joy and left you with dry, flaky, itchy skin, not to mention a serotonin deficiency? Do you see yet another ingrown hair and vow to give up on everything? There's no better feeling than investing in lotions with rich formulas and watching your efforts pay off in the form of soft, glowing skin. Maybe your skin is struggling to make it through a long, harsh winter, or maybe you're looking for your new favorite year-round product to treat stretch marks, ingrown hairs, or perpetual dryness. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your new favorite body lotion, you don't have to wait until the summer to feel good about your skin again.