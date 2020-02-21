Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Has winter has zapped your joy and left you with dry, flaky, itchy skin, not to mention a serotonin deficiency? Do you see yet another ingrown hair and vow to give up on everything? There's no better feeling than investing in lotions with rich formulas and watching your efforts pay off in the form of soft, glowing skin. Maybe your skin is struggling to make it through a long, harsh winter, or maybe you're looking for your new favorite year-round product to treat stretch marks, ingrown hairs, or perpetual dryness. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your new favorite body lotion, you don't have to wait until the summer to feel good about your skin again.
An oat-based lotion is basically the equivalent of rubbing on anti-itch cream, but this new variety from Aveeno is also especially good at treating the dryness that causes the skin irritation in the first place. Slather it on skin post-shower or rub it on dry patches that are more exposed to harsh air.
Niacinamide in this antioxidant-packed lotion increases collagen production and fades discoloration.
Apply this body moisturizer in tandem with tea tree oil, an antimicrobial that helps heal—and prevent—ingrown and bumps caused by razor burn.
This lavender-scented lotion moisturizes like a thick cream, thanks to a special blend of humectants that draw water into skin, but its lightweight texture absorbs quickly.
For more intense skin issues than your typical dry skin (read: eczema, psoriasis, and the like), seek out an allergy-tested formula like Skinfix's. The lotion comes enriched with shea butter and triple oat complex to moisturize and halt itching, plus it's unscented for super reactive skin types.
For hydration to last you for days and days and days, invest in an affordable lotion like this one that moistens intensely parched skin for hours and doesn't leave grease spots on your sheets at night.
After showering, apply this and rinse off. The skin-quenching formula restores moisture levels after they've been depleted by hot water.
Yes, it's worth the price tag. The glycol and lactic acids in this serum help fade stretch marks and firm texture, while hyaluronic acid hydrates without leaving you oil-slicked.
Wrap your body in this whipped concoction of butters, vitamins, and fatty acids that minimizes stretch marks and the look of crêpey skin.
Though this intense hydration cream has the look of whipped cream, it's rich and dense on skin. From the added antioxidants to the healing eucalyptus oil, this giant (giant!) tub of repairing skin care will help restore your winter skin to its warm-weather glory.
For itchy, dry spots, pat on Aesop's aloe vera-enriched body balm that smells like an orange grove (though not in an overpowering way) and makes your skin feel cool to the touch after application.
...
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).