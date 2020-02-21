image
Find The Body Lotion Your Skin Has Been Craving

image
By Taylore Glynn
Beauty from the back
LaylaBirdGetty Images

Has winter has zapped your joy and left you with dry, flaky, itchy skin, not to mention a serotonin deficiency? Do you see yet another ingrown hair and vow to give up on everything? There's no better feeling than investing in lotions with rich formulas and watching your efforts pay off in the form of soft, glowing skin. Maybe your skin is struggling to make it through a long, harsh winter, or maybe you're looking for your new favorite year-round product to treat stretch marks, ingrown hairs, or perpetual dryness. Whatever you're hoping to achieve with your new favorite body lotion, you don't have to wait until the summer to feel good about your skin again.

1
For Itchy Skin
Aveeno Relief Moisture Repair Cream
Courtesy
Aveeno bedbathandbeyond.com
$12.99
SHOP IT

An oat-based lotion is basically the equivalent of rubbing on anti-itch cream, but this new variety from Aveeno is also especially good at treating the dryness that causes the skin irritation in the first place. Slather it on skin post-shower or rub it on dry patches that are more exposed to harsh air.

2
For Irritated Skin
Cetaphil Restoring Lotion With Antioxidants
Courtesy
Cetaphil amazon.com
$20.00
SHOP IT

Niacinamide in this antioxidant-packed lotion increases collagen production and fades discoloration.

3
For After You Shave
Stubble Cream
Courtesy
Fur dermstore.com
$38.00
SHOP IT

Apply this body moisturizer in tandem with tea tree oil, an antimicrobial that helps heal—and prevent—ingrown and bumps caused by razor burn.

4
For Dry Skin
Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion
Walmart.com
Vaseline walmart.com
$6.00
SHOP IT

This lavender-scented lotion moisturizes like a thick cream, thanks to a special blend of humectants that draw water into skin, but its lightweight texture absorbs quickly.

5
For Intense Skin Problems
Skinfix Ultra Rich Body Butter
Courtesy
Skinfix amazon.com
$59.99
SHOP IT

For more intense skin issues than your typical dry skin (read: eczema, psoriasis, and the like), seek out an allergy-tested formula like Skinfix's. The lotion comes enriched with shea butter and triple oat complex to moisturize and halt itching, plus it's unscented for super reactive skin types.

6
For Long-Lasting Moisture
Lubriderm Daily Moisture
Courtesy
Lubriderm® bedbathandbeyond.com
$6.49
SHOP IT

For hydration to last you for days and days and days, invest in an affordable lotion like this one that moistens intensely parched skin for hours and doesn't leave grease spots on your sheets at night.

7
For After You Shower
Olay Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with Shea Butter
Walmart.com
Olay walmart.com
$6.00
SHOP IT

After showering, apply this and rinse off. The skin-quenching formula restores moisture levels after they've been depleted by hot water.

8
For Investing In
Supérieur Body Nightly Renewing Serum
nordstrom.com
Révive nordstrom.com
$215.00
SHOP IT

Yes, it's worth the price tag. The glycol and lactic acids in this serum help fade stretch marks and firm texture, while hyaluronic acid hydrates without leaving you oil-slicked. 

9
For Aging Skin
Mutha Body Butter
Courtesy
Mutha violetgrey.com
$95.00
SHOP IT

Wrap your body in this whipped concoction of butters, vitamins, and fatty acids that minimizes stretch marks and the look of crêpey skin.

10
For Long, Cold Winters
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Courtesy
First Aid Beauty amazon.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

Though this intense hydration cream has the look of whipped cream, it's rich and dense on skin. From the added antioxidants to the healing eucalyptus oil, this giant (giant!) tub of repairing skin care will help restore your winter skin to its warm-weather glory.

11
For Dry Spots
Aesop Concentrate Body Balm
md formulations skinstore.com
$35.00
SHOP IT

For itchy, dry spots, pat on Aesop's aloe vera-enriched body balm that smells like an orange grove (though not in an overpowering way) and makes your skin feel cool to the touch after application.

...

