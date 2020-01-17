image
Rihanna Wears Glittery Heels With a Sweatsuit at the Airport

image
By Marina Liao
*EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna makes a fashionable arrival at JFK airport in NYC
ROADBACKGRID

Everybody has a different idea of "comfy airport clothes." Some like to fly in jeans (I don't know how you do it, people), others in leggings, some in a sweatsuit. The latter is a look I'm actually trying to master—finding the right set is difficult!—but Rihanna seems to have it down. Just days after I spent forever scouring the web for the best sweat sets, photos of the star popped up on my screen. The singer/actress/designer had landed at JFK wearing an all-black sweatsuit with a black fleece jacket.

The outfit was cute, cozy, and casual—well, except for her footwear. In true RiRi fashion, the star dressed up her ensemble with the most glittery silver pair of mules I've ever seen in an airport. She kept one hand in her sweatpants; the other rolled a see-through suitcase packed with bright clothing. Rihanna accessorized with some oversized sunglasses and plenty of glittery baubles.

*EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna makes a fashionable arrival at JFK airport in NYC
ROADBACKGRID

This isn't the first time RiRi has pulled off airport sweats and heels. Last year, the star wore a similar look, except her shoes were silver Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

image
Splash News

It's clear that Rihanna has a go-to airport outfit, and we stand behind her sweats/heels combination. Check out these similar pairs of mules, which you can wear to the airport and/or to dinner.

Nara Block Heel Pump
Nara Block Heel Pump
Bella Vita nordstrom.com
$79.95
SHOP IT
Isa Glittered Leather Mules
Isa Glittered Leather Mules
Wandler net-a-porter.com
$470.00
SHOP IT
Glitter Pumps
Glitter Pumps
Dries Van Noten mytheresa.com
$265.00
SHOP IT
Rumor Pump
Rumor Pump
Jewel Badgley Mischka nordstrom.com
$65.96
SHOP IT

