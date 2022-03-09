The 18 Best Natural Face Moisturizers to Leave You Glowing
Because what's good for the planet is good for your skin.
Thankfully, it's become the norm for beauty brands to step it up when it comes to being kind to the environment. Recyclable materials are replacing plastic containers, and harmful chemicals are being tossed out to make room for ethically harvested botanicals. Skincare has come a long way, both in the natural and non-natural arena, but it seems like even skeptics are starting to realize that sometimes, natural and organic ingredients are just better. As more research and funding gets poured into the beauty space, the world is starting to notice how ingredients like algae, organic butters, and plant-derived oils work just as well as something created in a lab.
With fall upon us and winter around the corner, it's time to batten down the hatches and find a moisturizer that will get you through icy winds and below-freezing weather. The best natural moisturizers have you covered, whether you're looking for a product that's compatible with your oily skin or just looking to glow like the goddess you are. All the brands featured are environmentally conscious, ethically made, and created with products using only the best natural ingredients. Save your skin and save the earth, all in one go.
Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
If your skin is feeling inflamed, red, and uncomfortable, this gel-textured cream is everything you could ever want. It offers intense hydrating with squalene, while probiotics calm the skin.
Sky Organics Youth Boost Marula Face Lotion
USDA-certified organic is not an easy distinction to earn, but it's been achieved for Sky Organics, a company know for its plant-based elixirs. Here, bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, teams up with antioxidant-packed manuka honey and nourishing marula oil for a simple and effective daily salve.
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
This vegan and cruelty-free moisturizer uses botanical ingredients to only hydrate the skin and reduce signs of aging. Vitamin C and ingredients derived from grapes make dull skin look radiant again.
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Affordable and effective, this cream will calm irritation and take care of dryness not only on your face but the rest of your body, too. The multi-purpose product will help rid you of rough, dehydrated patches of skin from head to toe.
Fleur and Bee Natural Moisturizer
Another one that's equally as notable for what it doesn't have—a million questionable ingredients, and any animal derivatives—as what it does: tried and true hydrators like aloe vera, glycerin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin B3. More than 100 five-star Amazon reviewers rave about the cream's reliable versatility, and ability to blend well with other ingredients.
Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisturizer
Youth to the People loves to utilize superfoods. This lightweight daily moisturizer contains kale and green tea, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid for intense hydration. Think of it like a green smoothie for your face.
Tata Harper Clarifying Moisturizer
Moisturizers don't have to mean greasy. This lotion is perfect for anyone who suffers from oily skin or acne breakouts. It has a gel texture that sinks into the skin and hydrates without clogging your pores.
One Love Organics Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream
This cream is full of hydrating ingredients, like jojoba oil and natural moisturizing butters. Glowing skin is one dollop away!
OSEA Atmosphere Protection Cream
The environment takes a toll on our skin, whether it's dry hot air, or the impending cold winds that come with the winter months. Take care of your skin with this moisturizer that protects your face from intense weather by offering the skin the hydrating it needs.
cocokind Textured Smoothing Cream
If dry patches, rough areas, and overall dehydration are taking a toll, this cream is offering a natural solution. With ingredients like ginseng root extract and botanical oils, you can get smooth skin with this lightweight cream.
KYPRIS Pot of Shade Heliotropic Treatment Primer SPF 30
This light cream is everything you want in a day cream: it blends in seamlessly, protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays, and is a perfect canvas for makeup. A moisturizer, sunscreen, and primer all in one? Sign me up.
alpyn beauty PlantGenius® Melt Moisturizer
If glow is what you're looking for, look no further. This cream contains bakuchiol, a retinol dupe that gently plumps and refreshes the skin. Squalene and Vitamin C moisturize and brighten the skin for a radiance that lasts.
Tammy Fender Intensive Repair Balm
For skin that's seen it all, from breakouts to sun damage, this cream works overtime to heal that damage. With chamomile and milk thistle, this cream protects and repairs the skin while offering dewy, all-day hydration.
Pai The Anthemis
When you're stressed, your skin is stressed too. This cream uses chamomile and rosehip to soothe even the most sensitive skin. It's light enough to use on oily skin, but hydrating enough for intensely dehydrated skin.
NOTO Botanics Moisture Riser Cream
This cream has so many beneficial ingredients that it's hard to name them all. Marula, blue tansy, blue green algae, and carrot seed oil, to name a few, all offer the skin intense hydration. This moisturizer can be used on the face, neck, and hands so your whole body gets to benefit from its amazing ingredients.
Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream
Thanks to this nourishing cream, you can get the hydration you need without the heavy moisturizer feel. Not only will it moisturize and soothe your skin, but it also includes ingredients that work to reduce signs of aging.
Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream
Flaky, irritated, and dehydrated skin? Bring it back to life by applying this cream to your face, neck, and décolletage. Ingredients such as calendula, borage seed oil, Rosa damascena essential oil, and aloe vera come together to protect, moisturize, and condition your skin.
Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer
Give your skin a fresh, dewy glow with this rich cream. It contains plant-based ceramides, fig fruit extract, and buckwheat honey that’ll provide your complexion with the moisture and antioxidants it needs to keep it smooth, healthy, and hydrated.
Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.
