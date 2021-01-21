Battling acne can be a long and arduous task. It takes maintenance and patience, plus a lot of trial and error. And the worst part? When your acne is finally healed, it can still leave evidence of its unwanted presence behind. Enter acne scars, the pain-in-the-ass leftovers you can get stuck with after harsh bouts of breakouts. They come in many forms: boxcar, icepick, rolling, keloid...the list goes on. The good news is that they can be managed and improved through treatments from the pros and at-home maintenance. You just need to know what you're looking for.

If you're able to see a derm, you have a handful of options—think chemical peels, microneedling, dermabrasion, and even filler (your doc will tell you which type of scarring you have and the best way to treat it). But if you can't head to an office, or just need something to supplement your professional treatments, you can start to tackle those scars and spots at home. That means you'll need an updated arsenal of serums, creams, and targeted formulas made specifically for correcting those persistent little problems. Luckily, there are more potent actives and innovative products out there than ever before that'll help smooth your skin's surface and lift unwanted discoloration so your scars will fade away—right along with the acne that left them there. Here, we're rounded up the latest and greatest in banishing acne scars for good.