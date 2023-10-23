Gabrielle Union's Bob Just Got a Fresh Makeover

Gabrielle Union often expresses her love for her natural curls, but she's not afraid to mix it up. She'll rock everything from extensions and braids to slicked-back braided ponytails and lobs. For a while, she's been sporting a shoulder length cut with a deep side part, but on Thursday, October 19th, the actress switched up her look—just a tad. She ditched her side part in favor of a center part and added a chic set of curtain bangs to the equation.

Union put her new hairstyle on display on her Instagram Stories. In the video, she effortlessly shakes out her hair and then winks at the camera before the clip ends. Her hair appears textured with a perfect amount of volume. While it’s just a sneak peak, it’s long enough to see how flawless her new bob is—and the feel-good powers of a fresh blowout.

(Image credit: Instagram/Gabrielle Union)

Union is a long-time bob enthusiast, debuting variations of the chop throughout the course of her career. She stunned in a choppy bob that bordered on a pixie cut a few summers ago and recently has been spotted with a sleeker, longer iteration of the style. In her new Netflix movie, The Perfect Find, her hair is even styled in a blunt cut bob with a middle part that rests above her chin.

Only time will tell what kind of bob the actress rocks next, but I for one, can't wait to see.