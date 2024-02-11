How Jennifer Coolidge Made Suits’ Gina Torres a $14 Foundation Convert

Sports are great and all, but when it comes to the Super Bowl, I will shamelessly own up to the fact that I’m watching for the commercials—not the field goals. Last year, my undivided attention went to Jennifer Coolidge’s e.l.f. Cosmetics promo, in which the White Lotus star single-handedly convinced the world that she’d play a great dolphin—and that the drugstore brand’s Power Grip Primer deserved a shot. (Following the commercial, the brand saw a 64 percent increase in product purchases.)

E.l.f. Cosmetics' 2024 Super Bowl commercial features Judge Judy, the former stars of Suits, and some of the brand's best-selling products. (Image credit: elf)

One of the brand's post-commercial converts was found in Gina Torres, who just so happened to love the drugstore range so much, she landed in their 2024 commercial spot. “The first time I heard about e.l.f. was through Jennifer Coolidge,” the Suits star, who stars in this year’s ad alongside former co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, exclusively tells Marie Claire. “No one asked me to do a dolphin impersonation—but that’s besides the point. They did send me a beautiful box of products with Halo Glow Filter though.”

The $14 foundation-highlighter hybrid has quickly become the Pearson star’s newest obsession. “It’s so great because it creates these points of light on the planes of your face. The glow factor is so beautiful because it refracts in such a lovely and flattering way that maximizes dimension,” she says. The $8 lip oil and $14 sunscreen were also welcome new additions to Torres’ beauty routine.

Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman reunite for e.l.f. Cosmetics' Super Bowl commercial. (Image credit: elf)

While a revamped makeup routine was certainly a silver lining to come out of her latest gig, the highlight (pun intended) was truly getting back together with some of her old cast members. “Good friends are forever. It was so much fun and the sweetest feeling to all be back together again,” she says.

To shop Torres’ favorite products, keep scrolling.