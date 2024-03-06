Changing seasons are a semi-annual invitation to try a new wardrobe and new beauty routine. As weather gets colder, I switch up my winter hairstyles both out of a need for warmth and a desire to balance out bulky layers with a more minimalist updo . But as temperatures slowly rise again, I don’t necessarily have to give up the cold weather styles I’ve gravitated toward. Really, the best winter hairstyles are versatile enough to wear from season to season, even as they stand up to chilly forecasts and heavy-duty outerwear.

All phases of winter are a great time to treat your hair, professional hairstylist Sophie Rose Gutterman tells Marie Claire. "Try buns as opposed to spending time using heat on the hair,” she suggests. “Braided buns and bangs are great!" Cold weather spells are also an ideal moment for styles like silk presses and braided ponytails. (Just be sure to hydrate the hair during this cold season—wind can do a number on your scalp and strand health.)

As winter fades into spring, it’s not too late to test a winter hair trend or one of the stylist- and editor- approved winter hairstyles below. While they’re tailored to a lingering cold snap, they’re just as versatile for warmer days ahead.

A Braided Bun

Braided buns can face the toughest elements of any season, while giving a statement earring a moment to shine. (Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Braids are fantastic for protecting the hair from the elements, whether the forecast includes a late winter snowfall or a late summer heatwave. When temperatures lean chilly, braids retain moisture even when they're incorporated into ponytails and buns.

"A sleek, low braided bun with a side part is the perfect formal and easy hairstyle for winter," Gutterman says. To get the low-key look, "Part the hair using a pin tail comb and a soft brush to slick the hair back using your favorite gel." (The stylist recommends All About Curls' high-definition gel.) Then, section hair into one or several braids and twist them into a bun at the base of your neck.

Kitsch Black Bobby Pin Set $4 at Ulta

All About Curls High Definition Gel $10 at Amazon

Scunci No Damage Gentle-Hold Elastic Hair Bands Medium Black $4 at Walgreens

Extra Volume

Tousled, high volume hair is the key to combating late-winter blues. (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images))

If a lingering winter chill has got you down, consider giving yourself a lift with a high-volume hairstyle. Tousled curls and amped-up roots can boost your mood just like a cherry red shoe or sweater tied over your coat.

Gutterman lately has created volume and bends at the ends using a blow-dry brush like Edrée's Bella. "Starting at the bottom of the hair, and working your way to the top, take large sections, spending a little more time on the ends to enhance a bend at the end," she suggests. This ensures that the hair looks full-bodied from root to tip.

A round brush is crucial to mastering sky-high volume—and quickly. "With this tool, you can use bigger sections," the expert explains, "so it will save you time in the morning."

Finally, seal the style with hair spray so that it lasts all day (and beyond). For the day after, add "a little bit of SexyHair's volumizing dry shampoo and a run-through with The Bella, and you have a fresh blowout," Gutterman says.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner Primer $34 at Sephora

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish $26 at Sephora

Edrée The Bella Visit Site

Textured Waves

A step above bedhead? Gently tousled waves. (Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

When skies are gray and you're pining for the height of summer, why not channel the beach through textured, messy waves? This low-key style has the effect of spending a breezy afternoon outside, even when you're stuck inside at your desk.

The laidback look can be achieved through a fittingly low-lift, overnight routine. "If you’re avoiding heat, braid your towel-dried hair overnight, and once the hair is dry, remove the braids and shake out your hair with your favorite texture spray," Gutterman recommends. She suggests Biotera's new Intensive 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment to condition and detangle hair while you're sleeping—and protect it from heat if you want to try touch-ups with a curling iron in the morning. For effortless texture with indirect heat, the expert uses the LouLou Airstyler. Skinny clip-in extensions can add fullness to your head of waves either way.

Biotera Intensives 2:1 Protective Leave-In + Overnight Treatment $12 at Amazon

Edrée the Loulou 2-In-1 Airflow Hair Straightener & Curler $115 at Amazon

Silk Press

Sleek, shiny, and understated: the silk press transcends seasons. (Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

For those who have natural hair, silk presses are a go-to winter style that can transition from season to season. Sleek and shiny, the look is achieved using a flat iron and plenty of heat-protectant spray to prevent any long-term damage. (For more specific instructions, check out Marie Claire's comprehensive guide to the silk press and our round-up of the best flat irons for a silk press.)

PATTERN Beauty Heat Protectant Visit Site

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Diffuse $500 at Dyson

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Vented Straightening Iron $160 at Ulta

Amika Un.done Volume and Matte Texture Spray $29 at Sephora

Piece-y Updo

Let your hair down—just a little bit, with a wispy updo. (Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Curtain bangs and choppy layers don't have to be completely slicked back. Instead, try a piece-y updo that holds most of your hair back while letting select pieces fly free.

First, slick back your hair into a tight bun or ponytail (your choice), leaving a few face-framing short pieces loose on either side of your face. Let those pieces hang down naturally, or straighten or curl them for a more structured effect.

Another option: Gather the loose pieces from the center of your head, as seen above, and brush them along a center part. Secure the look with a medium- to strong-hold gel. This style bridges the gap between the updo and hair worn down, and it softens the look of a slicked-back, super structured updo.

Slip Pure Silk 4-Pack Skinny Scrunchies: Back to Basics Collection $29 at Nordstrom

That Girl That Did Your Hair Lost50-Pack Bobby Pin Case $22 at Nordstrom

T3 Singlepass Curl 1.5” Ceramic Long Barrel Curling and Wave Iron $170 at Sephora

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Strong Hold Hair Gel Visit Site

Pigtail Braids

Take it from Rosalía's Paris Fashion Week hairstyle: Pigtail braids are a playful winter moment you can take into any season. (Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

It's worth repeating: Braids are definitively back and fit for all seasons, including classic sets of pigtail braids. Tying a pair off with ribbons can fit the girlhood aesthetic trend, while slicking them back with hair gel and plain black elastics leans motocross cool (like Rosalía).

Whichever version speaks to you, part your hair down the middle using a rat tail comb for precision. For high braids, tie up your hair in ponytails on either side of your head, then braid each ponytail until you reach the end. For lower brands, simply skip the high ponies and braid both sections of your hair down to the end.

Trying French or Dutch braids can add more texture to the look, but you can also take a page from Rosalía's book and start your braids at the base of your head. For extra shine either way, prime hair for braiding with a leave-in conditioner and then finish off with sparingly applied gel to prevent flyaways.

Lltgmv 9.25 in Rat Tail Comb $4 at Amazon

Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Tie $4 at Amazon

R+Co High Dive Moisture & Shine Crème $26 at Nordstrom

Hanz de Fuko Claymation Hair Styling Clay $25 at Nordstrom

Meet the Expert