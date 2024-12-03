Hailey Bieber Taps Into the Frosty Lip Trend With a Shimmery New Peppermint Glaze Lip Treatment

The limited-edition launch marks Rhode's first collaboration with influencer Matilda Djerf.

Rhode Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment
(Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber's lip balm empire is expanding again with a limited-edition Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze, a frosty shimmer balm that smells like crushed candy cane. Dreamt up with the help of influencer Matilda Djerf—a diehard Rhode fan if there ever was one—the launch marks the brand's first foray into collaborations.

Not since the heyday of Glossier's holiday Balm Dotcom flavors have I felt this kind of euphoria over a scented seasonal release. Between this and last month's drop of a shimmery brown Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll—which was inspired by the founder's "insane" secret recipe and timed to her 28th birthday—girls who used to collect and hoard Lip Smackers are up in a very big way lately.

A photo of Matilda Djerf wearing Rhode Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment

Influencer and brand founder Matilda Djerf is the face of Rhode's limited-edition peppermint-scented lip balm.

(Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

A closeup of a striped tube of Rhode Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze smells like crushed candy canes and features a river of icy shimmer running through it.

(Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

For quite some time, I've been warning everyone that we're headed for a Y2K-inspired frosty lip trend resurgence. I knew it from the moment I saw avant-garde makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench introduce a trio of metallic pearl lipsticks through her namesake cosmetics line in 2022. Thankfully, modern frost formulas have come a long way since the gritty glitter-spiked lip products of the early 2000s. And now, with Bieber's powerful co-sign, it seems the nostalgic trend has finally gone mainstream.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at noon, you'll be able to snag Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze individually or by copping the brand's Holiday Duo: a set that pairs the new balm with a bottle of Glazing Milk. This ceramide-infused plumping essence boasts a lightweight texture that sits somewhere between a toner and a serum—perfect for giving dry winter skin an initial splash of hydration after cleansing. It's become a staple step in my morning and evening skincare routine regardless of whatever I plan to apply next, because my face simply drinks it up. It also happens to be one of the best priming products I've ever layered underneath makeup.

A photo of Rhode's Holiday Duo box set, which includes a tube of Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment and a bottle of Glazing Milk

Rhode Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment can be purchased separately or as part of a holiday box set that also includes the brand's Glazing Milk.

(Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

I'm already seeing visions of sparkly lip combos dancing through my head ahead of holiday party season. Imagine a glossy coat of Peppermint Glaze Lip Treatment over a light pink lip liner with a dab of lilac cream blush on the cheeks. Or perhaps a wash of sheer silver shimmer on the eyes paired with a hot cocoa-inspired brown powder blush and nothing but Peppermint Glaze on the lips. Needless to say, I can't wait to get my hands on a tube of this delectable gloss balm.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

