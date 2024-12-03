Hailey Bieber's lip balm empire is expanding again with a limited-edition Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze, a frosty shimmer balm that smells like crushed candy cane. Dreamt up with the help of influencer Matilda Djerf—a diehard Rhode fan if there ever was one—the launch marks the brand's first foray into collaborations.

Not since the heyday of Glossier's holiday Balm Dotcom flavors have I felt this kind of euphoria over a scented seasonal release. Between this and last month's drop of a shimmery brown Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll—which was inspired by the founder's "insane" secret recipe and timed to her 28th birthday—girls who used to collect and hoard Lip Smackers are up in a very big way lately.

Influencer and brand founder Matilda Djerf is the face of Rhode's limited-edition peppermint-scented lip balm. (Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze smells like crushed candy canes and features a river of icy shimmer running through it. (Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

For quite some time, I've been warning everyone that we're headed for a Y2K-inspired frosty lip trend resurgence. I knew it from the moment I saw avant-garde makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench introduce a trio of metallic pearl lipsticks through her namesake cosmetics line in 2022. Thankfully, modern frost formulas have come a long way since the gritty glitter-spiked lip products of the early 2000s. And now, with Bieber's powerful co-sign, it seems the nostalgic trend has finally gone mainstream.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at noon, you'll be able to snag Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze individually or by copping the brand's Holiday Duo: a set that pairs the new balm with a bottle of Glazing Milk. This ceramide-infused plumping essence boasts a lightweight texture that sits somewhere between a toner and a serum—perfect for giving dry winter skin an initial splash of hydration after cleansing. It's become a staple step in my morning and evening skincare routine regardless of whatever I plan to apply next, because my face simply drinks it up. It also happens to be one of the best priming products I've ever layered underneath makeup.

Rhode Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment can be purchased separately or as part of a holiday box set that also includes the brand's Glazing Milk. (Image credit: Rhode/Hugo Comte)

I'm already seeing visions of sparkly lip combos dancing through my head ahead of holiday party season. Imagine a glossy coat of Peppermint Glaze Lip Treatment over a light pink lip liner with a dab of lilac cream blush on the cheeks. Or perhaps a wash of sheer silver shimmer on the eyes paired with a hot cocoa-inspired brown powder blush and nothing but Peppermint Glaze on the lips. Needless to say, I can't wait to get my hands on a tube of this delectable gloss balm.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors