Hailey Bieber Turns 28 in an Opulent Feather Top and a Martini Manicure

To the surprise of no one, Hailey Bieber undoubtedly knows how to dress for a party.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the model and new mom celebrated her 28th birthday in style, wearing an opulent feather top that also harkened back to her boundary-pushing maternity style.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram stories, Bieber could be seen wearing the all-black, old Hollywood-esque top sans pants, which was extremely similar to many of her pants-free pregnancy and postpartum outfits.

Always one to pay attention to detail, Beiber also showed off a martini-inspired manicure, which seemed to be on-theme as her birthday party was held at a martini bar. The model's baby blue nails were the perfect contrast to her otherwise all-black birthday look.

"A tini bit 28," her birthday cake read via one of the photos Bieber shared on Instagram. Another photo showed off what appeared to be an espresso martini.

Hailey Bieber poses during her birthday celebration. (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Hailey Beiber on her birthday (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Just like her apparent ode to her pregnancy wear via her birthday outfit, Bieber seemed to also focus on her manicure the same way she did when announcing the birth of her son.

On Saturday, August 24, Beiber announced the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber , had been born, via a sweet photo of the new mom holding her newborn's foot. In the photo, fans caught a glimpse of the chic manicure Hailey chose to welcome her firstborn. With a pale pink base and dainty white half-moon positioned at the top, she cemented the French manicure as summer’s biggest nail trend .

The new mom's “micro French” was created for the special occassion by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt . “Welcome to the world JBB,” Ganzorigt captioned an Instagram Story. “Micro French per hubby’s request again.”

Hailey Bieber (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Bieber's birthday outfit was also in-keeping with her new-mom attire, which has included the model dressing in the most luxurious fabrics money can buy—faux fur and lace.

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily , the Rhode founder explained that after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber in August with husband Justin Bieber , she's focusing on her own comfort.

"I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," she said at the time, referring to her work-life balance. She was referring specifically to how much work she's doing at the moment, as she adjusts to life as a new mom.

As she continues to navigate motherhood, Bieber appears to continue to be choosing herself and her self-care via outfits that make her feel the most comfortable, too.