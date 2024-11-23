Hailey Bieber Turns 28 in an Opulent Feather Top and a Martini Manicure
"A tini bit 28."
To the surprise of no one, Hailey Bieber undoubtedly knows how to dress for a party.
On Friday, Nov. 22, the model and new mom celebrated her 28th birthday in style, wearing an opulent feather top that also harkened back to her boundary-pushing maternity style.
In a series of photos shared on her Instagram stories, Bieber could be seen wearing the all-black, old Hollywood-esque top sans pants, which was extremely similar to many of her pants-free pregnancy and postpartum outfits.
Always one to pay attention to detail, Beiber also showed off a martini-inspired manicure, which seemed to be on-theme as her birthday party was held at a martini bar. The model's baby blue nails were the perfect contrast to her otherwise all-black birthday look.
"A tini bit 28," her birthday cake read via one of the photos Bieber shared on Instagram. Another photo showed off what appeared to be an espresso martini.
Just like her apparent ode to her pregnancy wear via her birthday outfit, Bieber seemed to also focus on her manicure the same way she did when announcing the birth of her son.
On Saturday, August 24, Beiber announced the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, had been born, via a sweet photo of the new mom holding her newborn's foot. In the photo, fans caught a glimpse of the chic manicure Hailey chose to welcome her firstborn. With a pale pink base and dainty white half-moon positioned at the top, she cemented the French manicure as summer’s biggest nail trend.
The new mom's “micro French” was created for the special occassion by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. “Welcome to the world JBB,” Ganzorigt captioned an Instagram Story. “Micro French per hubby’s request again.”
Bieber's birthday outfit was also in-keeping with her new-mom attire, which has included the model dressing in the most luxurious fabrics money can buy—faux fur and lace.
In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Rhode founder explained that after welcoming baby Jack Blues Bieber in August with husband Justin Bieber, she's focusing on her own comfort.
"I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," she said at the time, referring to her work-life balance. She was referring specifically to how much work she's doing at the moment, as she adjusts to life as a new mom.
As she continues to navigate motherhood, Bieber appears to continue to be choosing herself and her self-care via outfits that make her feel the most comfortable, too.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
