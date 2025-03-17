Hailey Bieber is once again drawing beauty inspiration from Bonne Maman fruit preserves. I suppose that means it must be spring after all, Groundhog Day predictions be damned.

On Mar. 17, the mother of one shared an Instagram photo dump that seemingly teased a juicy new addition to the Rhode Pocket Blush lineup: a saturated raspberry shade. In several slides, a makeup artist—most likely Mary Phillips, if I had to guess—could be seen diffusing a magenta cream flush over the beauty founder's cheeks with a small brush. The nameless deep pink hue looks much richer than the viral "strawberry girl" makeup look Bieber popularized in summer 2023, but undeniably plays into the same berry-stained instincts. The color also appears to be dropping in tandem with a matching Peptide Lip Tint shade called PBJ in a nod to the timeless jam-covered sandwich.

Hailey Bieber models what appears to be a new Rhode Pocket Blush shade. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

A makeup artist diffuses a berry pink blush shade over Bieber's cheeks. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber's carousel also included several selfies that showcased how the cream blush stick looks once blended. Although it's almost wine-colored at first swatch, the shade seems to sheer out to a brighter reddish pink when applied to lips and cheeks. Consider it yet another cosmic sign to embrace spring 2025 makeup trends by way of bold pink blush as winter's gloom finally begins to retreat. As makeup artist Emily Gray previously told Marie Claire, placing a pop of pink just below the eye can be an even more brightening alternative to concealer alone.

Hailey Bieber shows off berry-stained cheeks and lips in a photo dump shared to Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bieber wears the same shade of raspberry on her lips and cheeks for a monochromatic makeup look. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

It's unclear how soon the Fila muse intends to drop this stunning update to the Pocket Blush color range, but this much is certain: Berry-stained cheeks are ripe for a comeback. And with Bieber leading the way, TikTok is sure to follow.

That said, if you can't wait bear to wait any longer for the drop, Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly and Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl would be suitably juicy stand-ins.

Rhode Rhode Peptide Lip Tint Raspberry Jelly $18 at rhode skin

rhode Rhode The Duos Sleepy Girl + Raspberry Jelly $42 at rhode skin

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors