Hailey Bieber's Raspberry Jam Blush Is Ripe for Viral Spring Beauty Trends
The Rhode founder debuted a freshly picked berry blush shade on Instagram.
Hailey Bieber is once again drawing beauty inspiration from Bonne Maman fruit preserves. I suppose that means it must be spring after all, Groundhog Day predictions be damned.
On Mar. 17, the mother of one shared an Instagram photo dump that seemingly teased a juicy new addition to the Rhode Pocket Blush lineup: a saturated raspberry shade. In several slides, a makeup artist—most likely Mary Phillips, if I had to guess—could be seen diffusing a magenta cream flush over the beauty founder's cheeks with a small brush. The nameless deep pink hue looks much richer than the viral "strawberry girl" makeup look Bieber popularized in summer 2023, but undeniably plays into the same berry-stained instincts. The color also appears to be dropping in tandem with a matching Peptide Lip Tint shade called PBJ in a nod to the timeless jam-covered sandwich.
Bieber's carousel also included several selfies that showcased how the cream blush stick looks once blended. Although it's almost wine-colored at first swatch, the shade seems to sheer out to a brighter reddish pink when applied to lips and cheeks. Consider it yet another cosmic sign to embrace spring 2025 makeup trends by way of bold pink blush as winter's gloom finally begins to retreat. As makeup artist Emily Gray previously told Marie Claire, placing a pop of pink just below the eye can be an even more brightening alternative to concealer alone.
It's unclear how soon the Fila muse intends to drop this stunning update to the Pocket Blush color range, but this much is certain: Berry-stained cheeks are ripe for a comeback. And with Bieber leading the way, TikTok is sure to follow.
That said, if you can't wait bear to wait any longer for the drop, Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly and Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl would be suitably juicy stand-ins.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
