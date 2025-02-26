Hailey Bieber has a knack for making motherhood look deeply chic with designer diaper bags, styled-out strollers, and personalized jewelry honoring her newborn. But in a matter of days, the 28-year-old's long-awaited collaboration with Fila will soon make it much easier to capture her rich mom aesthetic. On Feb. 25, the Rhode founder announced the news on Instagram with a fiercely maternal campaign lensed by Harley Weir.

Set to drop March 6, this collaboration won't be Bieber's first time working with the Seoul-based athleisure label. After appearing in a self-styled, '90s inspired shoot—with support from Dani Michelle—for Fila in 2022, she was formally named a global brand ambassador in 2023. She then posed for a Spring/Summer 2024 tenniscore campaign timed to the release of Challengers. She was expected to design a co-branded sportswear collection that would launch with a first drop in Fall/Winter 2024, but I have a feeling that date was pushed when the beauty mogul became pregnant with her son Jack Blues Bieber.

Now, she's finally rewarding our patience with a first look at what she's been cooking up for the past two years. In one portrait, she can be seen posing with all her mommy essentials—groceries, a baby bottle, a plushie, and a croissant—in a trendy windbreaker jacket accessorized with a short black skirt, gold earrings, her signature glazed donut manicure, and a big black tote bag.

Hailey Bieber poses for her Fila collaboration campaign in a black windbreaker and a matching skirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber; Harley Weir/FILA)

In another snapshot, she appeared to be learning against a table in a retro black V-neck pullover emblazoned with Fila's logo. The piece is technically already available for purchase because it appeared in her Fall 2022 Fila campaign shot by Renell Medrano. Her upgraded diamond engagement ring, however, put a new spin on the look.

Hailey Bieber accessorizes a retro black Fila pullover with her diamond engagement ring. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber; Harley Weir/FILA)

Surely, cool moms everywhere will be clamoring to get their hands on a piece of Bieber's first foray into activewear design. But recent trademark filings seem to suggest she eventually plans to expand Rhode's product offerings to include "dresses, pajamas, pants, tops as clothing, shorts, track pants, sweatshirts, T-shirts, shorts, sweaters, and jackets" as well as children's clothing, hair scrunchies, blankets, towels, and Christmas ornaments.

