Hailey Bieber's Freshly Announced Fila Collaboration Epitomizes Cool-Mom Multitasking
Her forthcoming collection with the sportswear brand is two years in the making.
Hailey Bieber has a knack for making motherhood look deeply chic with designer diaper bags, styled-out strollers, and personalized jewelry honoring her newborn. But in a matter of days, the 28-year-old's long-awaited collaboration with Fila will soon make it much easier to capture her rich mom aesthetic. On Feb. 25, the Rhode founder announced the news on Instagram with a fiercely maternal campaign lensed by Harley Weir.
Set to drop March 6, this collaboration won't be Bieber's first time working with the Seoul-based athleisure label. After appearing in a self-styled, '90s inspired shoot—with support from Dani Michelle—for Fila in 2022, she was formally named a global brand ambassador in 2023. She then posed for a Spring/Summer 2024 tenniscore campaign timed to the release of Challengers. She was expected to design a co-branded sportswear collection that would launch with a first drop in Fall/Winter 2024, but I have a feeling that date was pushed when the beauty mogul became pregnant with her son Jack Blues Bieber.
Now, she's finally rewarding our patience with a first look at what she's been cooking up for the past two years. In one portrait, she can be seen posing with all her mommy essentials—groceries, a baby bottle, a plushie, and a croissant—in a trendy windbreaker jacket accessorized with a short black skirt, gold earrings, her signature glazed donut manicure, and a big black tote bag.
In another snapshot, she appeared to be learning against a table in a retro black V-neck pullover emblazoned with Fila's logo. The piece is technically already available for purchase because it appeared in her Fall 2022 Fila campaign shot by Renell Medrano. Her upgraded diamond engagement ring, however, put a new spin on the look.
Surely, cool moms everywhere will be clamoring to get their hands on a piece of Bieber's first foray into activewear design. But recent trademark filings seem to suggest she eventually plans to expand Rhode's product offerings to include "dresses, pajamas, pants, tops as clothing, shorts, track pants, sweatshirts, T-shirts, shorts, sweaters, and jackets" as well as children's clothing, hair scrunchies, blankets, towels, and Christmas ornaments.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Kate Middleton Just Proved She's Queen of the Re-Wear in a Jacket Older Than Her Marriage
Exactly how big is her closet?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Parades Around in Lingerie and Ugg Slippers
The singer slipped into multiple sheer, lacy looks on the set of her new music video.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Middleton's Meaningful Outfit Is a Love Letter to Wales
The Princess of Wales chose her look carefully during a rare joint outing with Prince William.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Parades Around in Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Ugg Slippers on Set With Benny Blanco
The singer slipped into multiple sheer, lacy looks on the set of her new music video.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Monica Barbaro "Embraces Her Own Looks" on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Even with a major first-time nomination, the star stayed true to herself.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Layers to Perfection in Loewe Ballet Sneakers and The Row's Most Timeless Tote Bag
Statement sneakers and a luxurious handbag added intrigue to the actor's winter layers.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Did Kylie Jenner Skip a Secret 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 13 Best 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Deliver Trophy-Worthy Style
The A-list brought their A-game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Keri Russell Power Dresses in a Plunging Black Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Snatched is the only way to describe the actor's belted black gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cynthia Erivo Channels the Tin Man in a Metallic Silver Gown on the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet
The 'Wicked' witch stunned in a dramatic silver gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anna Sawai's 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown Casts a Glittering Optical Illusion
Shimmer in the front, spellbinding from the back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated