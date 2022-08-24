Hailey Bieber Just Shared the Lip Combo She’s “Feeling for Fall”

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hailey Bieber has quite the loyal following. She shared her glazed donut manicure, and within weeks the chrome powder was sold out—it was the summer nail color. Now, the Rhode Skin founder is gracing us with yet another one of her beauty secrets: Her favorite lip look. If history is any indication, this neutral moment is going to be everywhere in five seconds.

After some sleuthing, we’re happy to report that we've been able to identify the products needed for the coveted combo. First, you’ll need the Atelier Lip Liner by Scott Barnes. It looks like Bieber is using the shade Naomi, which is very unfortunately sold out. Womp, womp. But, he has a handful of other warm nude shades that’ll give you the same effect. That said, it’s a matter of time before everyone starts scooping ‘em up, so act fast.

Mastering this look lies in the application. She overlines her upper lip—normal status quo. When it comes to her bottom lip however, she *only* overlines the center. The rest of the lip liner goes directly onto her lip. She then does some light shading in the center of her pout and diffuses the color. Part two of this autumnal lip is naturally a swipe of the Rhode Skin Peptide Glazing Fluid.

Bieber launched her namesake beauty brand earlier this year, after spending years developing the three-product line. “We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every rhode product restores, protects, and nurtures your skin,” the Victoria’s Secret ambassador captioned an Instagram post at the time of launch. “Our formulas only use high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels. each one is purposeful, non-sensitizing, and chosen for its efficacy because a happy skin barrier is a glowy skin barrier.”