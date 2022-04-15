Stylists Agree: These 15 Hair Trends Reign Supreme in 2022

If you’ve never loved hour-long styling sessions, we have some *really* good news. The best hair trends for 2022 are all about living your most low-maintenance life—and we fully support the roll-out-of-bed-and-go movement. With layered haircuts that cut down on styling time to the revival of ‘90s accessories (looking at you, claw clips) that sideline hot tools, this year’s top looks can be defined as simple and easy to achieve. It’s all about embracing your natural hair texture and amping up hair health—while still looking chic.

“The vibe in 2022 is very much more is more. Clients are getting more comfortable experimenting with different hair trends and accessories while also becoming better with using hair products the same way they use skincare or makeup,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of Trademark Beauty Joseph Maine says. “Hair is ranging from sleek to big and textured.”

In the color department, expensive brunettes and honey reds popped up left and right, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Zendaya dyeing their hair this year. But just because these hues are in the spotlight doesn’t mean that blonde is on the outs. Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director Chris Appleton gives creamy, bright blondes his stamp of approval. “Striking, sleek platinum blonde will make a statement wherever you go,” he explains.

These looks are just a few that have been taking over this year. To get a complete debrief on the best hairstyles, cuts, and colors in 2022, we consulted a team of top-notch experts. Keep scrolling to check out the biggest trends for the year.

Middle-Part Bun

Whether you’re going for a messy look or a slicked back and sleek vibe, a middle-part bun will make you look pulled together in no time. To get the “cool-girl” look, Appleton recommends splitting the hair into two sections and pulling a triangle-shaped section out in front. Once the primary chunks of hair are secured, pull the remaining pieces back to create a bun.

Expensive Brunette

With everyone from Karlie Kloss to Billie Eilish ditching their blonde hues in favor of super-shiny, rich brown shades, it’s safe to say that chocolate brown tones are here to stay. “This look transforms dull, dry, over-worked brown hair into a super-glam, super-luxe [color],” Appleton says.

Curtain Bangs

In line with the throwback trend, ‘70s and ‘80s-inspired curtain bangs are going strong. “They’re gorgeous on almost every face shape and can be paired with any length hair,” celebrity stylist Clariss Rubenstein explains. Plus, styling the fringe is easy as can be. “Spray damp bangs with a light hold volumizer like the Bumble & Bumble Thickening Spray, blow dry with a big round brush, and separate them with your hands so they fall naturally.”

Creamy Blonde

Platinum blondes never go out of style, but this year, Appleton is giving the look a modern twist with dark roots. “It adds a bit of edge,” he shares. Need more convincing to embrace this shade? Take a look at Dua Lipa’s striking Grammys hairstyle.

Glass Hair

“Think Cher in the ‘70s or Naomi Campbell in the ‘90s,” Rubenstein says. The secret to getting the “epic shine” associated with this look is making sure the hair is deeply hydrated. Maine explains that while a smooth blow dry and meticulous straightening session is important, the key is to layer the right product onto the hair. “I recommend Color Wow’s Dream Coat for this look,” he says. “It will give you that gloss finish while being completely weightless.”

Modern Shag

“This look should lend itself to your hair texture and requires minimal effort,” Rubenstein shares. “Use a product that enhances your natural texture, so you can let it air dry or give it a few blasts with your blow dryer and go.” The best part about this cut? It works with every hair length.

Curly Bangs

A full and voluminous fringe is huge this year, but Rubenstein warns that you should err on the longer side if you’re trying out this cut. “You can always cut more, but curly hair shrinks a ton when cut." When it comes to styling, she likes to use an oil, like the Unite U Oil, followed by a curl enhancing spray. “It seems counterintuitive to oil and then spray, but it helps to eliminate unwanted frizz then activate the curl.”

Face-Framing Tendrils

Having two pieces of hair pulled out of your updo is another trend that has reemerged from the ‘90s. To master the look, Rubenstein recommends a super-straight center part, slicked back hair, and some lip gloss to top off the look.

Hair Enameling

A great technique for a sleek bun or ponytail, hair enameling as at the heart of the “clean look.” Maine says the trick to mastering the style is to paint on gel section by section while simultaneously combing the hair back.

Y2K Styles

Be it butterfly clips, claw clips, or bubble braids, the hairstyles made popular by Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears have made a grand return. “All of the braided, clipped, and twisted styles of the millennium are back,” Maine confirms.

Bob-Length Cuts

From bixies, which fall between a pixie and a bob, to lobs, short hair is having a moment. The good news? It's easy to add back inches. "My clients have become more comfortable adding in clip-in extensions when they want the length," Maine says.

Mermaid Hair

“People are loving this style because the waves are so easy to achieve,” Maine says. A wave wand, like Trademark Beauty’s Babe Waves Iron, is the simplest way to get the look. “You truly just clamp the iron on your hair and it presses beautiful mermaid waves into your hair.”

Embracing Natural Textures

“Your natural texture should be the basis for whatever style you choose to do,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons says. “Since the pandemic, a lot of people have started learning more about their natural hair texture and learning how to work with it, not against it.”

Red Hues

With Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Sophie Turner jumping on the bandwagon, it’s no shock that the fiery hue has Fitzsimons’ approval. Copper tones, strawberry blondes, and auburn shades are all on-trend.

Healthy Hair

Playing with cuts and styles is fun and all, but one of the biggest trends for 2022 falls into haircare. Fitzsimons explains that more and more brands (including his own brand Andrew Fitzsimons Hair) are focusing on the “skinification of hair” by adding ingredients like hyaluronic acid into their products. “More and more people are understanding haircare in a different way,” he explains. “There’s been a lot of innovation.”