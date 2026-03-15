From ages 14 to 18, I wore my hair exclusively in a "pouf." It was cool. I promise. But as we inched out of 2015, the style, which was admittedly a little Jersey Shore-coded, faded. But, I'm thrilled to report that Anne Hathaway is bringing it back—with a twist.

The actress, who presented at the 98th Academy Awards (with Anna Wintour no less), arrived on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 15, with her hair pinned back in a voluminous half-up, half-down hairstyle. The upper layer was heavily teased (love a good backcomb), fastened at the crown of her head, and blended into loose, cascading curls.

I can confidently say that this is much less Bumpit-looking than the style of my youth. Instead, her hairstylist balanced the teased volume with extra-long extensions to create balance and a flyaway wand to smooth any rogue hairs.

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US actress Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking back on her recent red carpets, I can confidently say that this is one of her boldest hair looks, and selfishly, I'm hoping the risk-taking continues as her The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour kicks off. The movie premiere is quickly creeping up (!!), with a global premiere on May 1, 2026.

I'm obviously a massive fan of the original; as a magazine editor and someone who went to the same high school as Lauren Weisberger, I feel it's my duty to have watched the film 50 times. So it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that I've been stalking every TikTok clip secretly snuck from filming, and the photos that get released from set. The TLDR: Andy Sachs's hair in the second film is pretty, well, plain. So for now, I'll just be crossing my fingers that this bold hair trend continues.

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