Anne Hathaway's 2026 Oscars Hairstyle Is Bringing Back The Pouf
I am so here for this look.
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From ages 14 to 18, I wore my hair exclusively in a "pouf." It was cool. I promise. But as we inched out of 2015, the style, which was admittedly a little Jersey Shore-coded, faded. But, I'm thrilled to report that Anne Hathaway is bringing it back—with a twist.
The actress, who presented at the 98th Academy Awards (with Anna Wintour no less), arrived on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 15, with her hair pinned back in a voluminous half-up, half-down hairstyle. The upper layer was heavily teased (love a good backcomb), fastened at the crown of her head, and blended into loose, cascading curls.
I can confidently say that this is much less Bumpit-looking than the style of my youth. Instead, her hairstylist balanced the teased volume with extra-long extensions to create balance and a flyaway wand to smooth any rogue hairs.Article continues below
Looking back on her recent red carpets, I can confidently say that this is one of her boldest hair looks, and selfishly, I'm hoping the risk-taking continues as her The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour kicks off. The movie premiere is quickly creeping up (!!), with a global premiere on May 1, 2026.
I'm obviously a massive fan of the original; as a magazine editor and someone who went to the same high school as Lauren Weisberger, I feel it's my duty to have watched the film 50 times. So it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that I've been stalking every TikTok clip secretly snuck from filming, and the photos that get released from set. The TLDR: Andy Sachs's hair in the second film is pretty, well, plain. So for now, I'll just be crossing my fingers that this bold hair trend continues.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.