The only thing that's getting me more excited about The Devil Wears Prada 2's official release in May is just imagining all the stunning looks we're bound to witness from the cast during the film's upcoming press tour. There's obviously a long road to go before we get there, but if Anne Hathaway's glam during New York Fashion Week is an indicator of what we're in for, I'm fully preparing myself now.

Hathaway is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, and one of her first stops was Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 show, where she wore a see-through black halter neck gown with ruffled lace and a feather boa that she draped around her elbows. Obviously, her peekaboo dress was the main attraction, but her glam for the night deserves some commotion, too. The actress wore minimal makeup, save for some peachy blush, a soft nude lip, and some dark mascara, while her dark brown hair was styled in loose waterfall curls that were swept over her shoulder the entire night.

Anne Hathaway attends Ralph Lauren's Fall '26 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you missed it, long, wavy hair is officially making a comeback after the "cunty little bob" exploded in popularity last year. Waist-length mermaid waves were all over the Grammys red carpet earlier this month, as seen on stars like Kehlani and Zara Larsson, and even Sydney Sweeney, who debuted a wavy bob at AFI Festival in October, ditched her short hair in favor of long extensions with loose curls while ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange this week.

Obviously, taking care of long hair requires a few styling tips to keep it manageable and tangle-free. To get loose curls like Anne Hathaway's read ahead to shop some essentials you'll need.

