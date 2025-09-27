'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast Shuts Down Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week Show
'Runway' on the runway.
The long-awaited sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada wants the film's fashion credentials to feel as authentic as possible. Case in point: stars Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley just graced the front row at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show, bringing fictional publication Runway to life in real time.
"Rumors had been swirling all week that we'd see Miranda Priestly in her element at Milan Fashion Week," Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage reports from D&G's show on Saturday, September 27. "Still, I nearly fell out of my seat when Meryl Streep entered Dolce & Gabbana's show venue in character as the famed EIC, flanked by Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley."
LeSavage continues, "As Dolce presented a lineup of embellished pajamas worn as daywear and preppy striped shirting, editors around me couldn't help zooming in on the cast. Streep-as-Priestly gave a few nods of approval as the looks walked by—and even waved at her character's inspiration, former Vogue EIC Anna Wintour."
Ever since The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006, fans have been begging the iconic cast to return for a sequel. With Streep, Tucci, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt all returning for the follow-up, the film has all the ingredients to make it another a smash-hit.
In an interview with E! News at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Blunt revealed how it felt returning to play Emily Charlton in the sequel. "We feel a little bit like zoo exhibits," the actress said of the voracious attention surrounding the movie. "But that's OK. People are excited."
As for what viewers can expect from the film, Blunt remained tight-lipped. "I can tell you nothing," she explained.
Still, if the Milan Fashion Week presence of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 hints at anything, it's that Miranda Priestly has managed to remain on the frontline of fashion for two additional decades. That's all.
