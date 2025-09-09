Hailey Bieber’s Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyle Is My New Favorite Way to Wear a Hairpin
The animal print is *chef's kiss*.
Hailey Bieber loves a hidden beauty detail, and I love playing Where’s Waldo to find them. On Sept. 8, the entrepreneur posted a series of pictures on Instagram celebrating the launch of her beauty brand, Rhode, at Sephora. One of her many looks for the occasion included an updo hairstyle featuring the cutest accessory, keeping it in place.
Bieber’s hair was styled into a half-up, half-down look that combined her classic slicked-back bun with her grown-out lob. Her bangs were tucked away using a chic tortoiseshell hairpin, secured with a few bobby pins. A few loose curls finished the elegant style, perfectly complementing her neutral mini dress and gold heels.
Half-up, half-down hairstyles are some of my favorites because they’re so easy to wear all year. Whether it’s more structured like Bieber’s or just throwing a claw clip in my hair, it’s a style that’s virtually impossible to get wrong, as evidenced by numerous other Hollywood starlets.
Rihanna wore a bun version of her hairstyle back in May while shopping in Cannes. Gracie Abrams added a '90s-inspired flare for Paris Fashion Week in early July. Keke Palmer even chimed in last month during an interview with fellow actor and radio host Big Boy. In short, this hairstyle has received multiple stamps of approval from some of the world’s biggest stars.
Depending on the version of the look you’re going for, Bieber’s hairstyle is relatively easy to achieve. I know just the products that you’ll need, so keep reading to get the half-up, half-down hairstyle that has taken Hollywood by storm.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.