Hailey Bieber loves a hidden beauty detail, and I love playing Where’s Waldo to find them. On Sept. 8, the entrepreneur posted a series of pictures on Instagram celebrating the launch of her beauty brand, Rhode, at Sephora. One of her many looks for the occasion included an updo hairstyle featuring the cutest accessory, keeping it in place.

Bieber’s hair was styled into a half-up, half-down look that combined her classic slicked-back bun with her grown-out lob. Her bangs were tucked away using a chic tortoiseshell hairpin, secured with a few bobby pins. A few loose curls finished the elegant style, perfectly complementing her neutral mini dress and gold heels.

Hailey Bieber in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Half-up, half-down hairstyles are some of my favorites because they’re so easy to wear all year. Whether it’s more structured like Bieber’s or just throwing a claw clip in my hair, it’s a style that’s virtually impossible to get wrong, as evidenced by numerous other Hollywood starlets.

Rihanna wore a bun version of her hairstyle back in May while shopping in Cannes. Gracie Abrams added a '90s-inspired flare for Paris Fashion Week in early July. Keke Palmer even chimed in last month during an interview with fellow actor and radio host Big Boy. In short, this hairstyle has received multiple stamps of approval from some of the world’s biggest stars.

Hailey Bieber in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

​Depending on the version of the look you’re going for, Bieber’s hairstyle is relatively easy to achieve. I know just the products that you’ll need, so keep reading to get the half-up, half-down hairstyle that has taken Hollywood by storm.

