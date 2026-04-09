The international press tour for the long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is underway, and stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are already serving up some iconic beauty moments and looks. Hathaway, specifically, is leaning so far into the nostalgia surrounding the film's release that she switched up her entire look and got chic blunt bangs.

On April 8, Hathaway joined Streep at a press conference for the film in Seoul, South Korea, where she wore a puff-sleeved corset top with black leather trousers and a pair of black pumps. She wore dewy makeup featuring a hint of cheek tint and a light pink lip color, and to keep her long, dark hair off her shoulders, she pulled it up into a tight bun and added a blunt bang with face-framing pieces.

If you've seen the first film, you'll likely remember Hathaway's character, Andrea (Andy) Sachs, wearing a set of thick blunt bangs post-Runway makeover. Hathaway's hair for the press run seems to be a callback to that, though judging by the sequel's previews, Andy has changed up her look two decades later and ditched the bangs altogether.

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Anne Hathaway wears blunt bangs while promoting "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in Seoul. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway certainly isn't the first DWP2 cast member to undergo a beauty transformation based on her character. Over the summer while the movie was still being filmed, Streep brought back Miranda Priestly's signature pixie cut while Emily Blunt traded in her brunette hair for the copper red color previously worn by her character, Emily Charlton. (She was later spotted wearing a platinum blonde bob with dark roots, but we'll just have to tune into the movie to figure out what that was all about.)

Hairstylists have already called 2026 the year of the bang, so Hathaway's hair change (whether she decides to stick with it after the press tour or not) isn't shocking. From micro bangs, to blunt bangs, to curtain bangs, if you're thinking of resetting your hair for spring with a small cut, read ahead for some styling tips.

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